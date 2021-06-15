Gecko EA MT5

5

NEW PROMO:

  • Only a few copies copies available at 349$
  • Next price: 449$
Make sure to check out our "Ultimate EA combo package" in our promo blog!

Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts. 

This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down.

The EA shows its strength in the fact that the internal parameters are not over-optimized for a single pair.

So for example, the EURUSD settings would also be profitable on USDJPY or GBPUSD.  

How to setup:

  • Run on EURUSD H1
  • Enable the OneChartSetup in the parameters to see all pairs work together (currently EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and AUDUSD will work with this feature)
  • Set "Risk" to "use LotsPerBalance_Step"
  • set "LotsPerBalance_Step" to 200 for low risk, or 100 for medium risk

The EA uses many trade management techniques, including but not limited to:

  • a Trailing SL, using multipe parameters to control its function
  • "Move to Break-even" at certain point, with the possibility to add extra pips to the point of breakeven
  • Trailing SL based on recent highs/lows, including an option to run this only until breakeven level (to provide more room for full TP to be reached)
  • Trailing SL based on trade duration, to limit exposure after the move has run out of momentum

How to test:

  • Run on EURUSD H1
  • Enable the OneChartSetup in the parameters to see all pairs work together (currently EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD will work with this feature)
  • Set "Risk" to "use LotsPerBalance_Step"
  • set "LotsPerBalance_Step" to 200 for low risk, or 100 for medium risk
  • use "1 minute OHLC" or "every tick" for reliable backtest results.
  • Select a period for at least 1 year of testing to see the stability of the EA.


There are many risk management option, including setting a risk per trade.

The EA is developed mainly for EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY, since those are the most succesful pairs for running breakout strategies.  However, backtests shows promising results on multiple pairs  like AUDUSD, without any further optimization for those pairs.


Live results:

Recommended broker: ICMarkets.com

Recommended timeframe is H1.

Minimum accountbalance: 100$


Key features:

  • This is NOT a scalper EA, and it does not use any grid/martingale or other risky techniques.  
  • It uses very strict Stoploss, at safe distance.
  • Plug and play, no set files needed
  • EA is not sensitive to spread or slippage
  • No risk of over-optimization, since no real optimization process has been done in creating the EA.
  • No dangerous money management techniques used like grid or martingale
  • High correlation between live trades and backtest trades
  • Stress Tested with 99.90% tickdata using variable spread and slippage simulation




Reminder: As with every trading system, always remember that forex trading can be risky.  Don't trade with money that you can not afford to lose.  It is always best to test EA's first on demo accounts, or live accounts running low lotsize.  You can always increase risk later!




































Reviews 1
Summ Top
1802
Summ Top 2024.02.04 14:40 
 

I recommend use this EA only on USDJPY pair and you will see good results. Wim is good dev and help you with all your question.

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Summ Top 2024.02.04 14:40 
 

I recommend use this EA only on USDJPY pair and you will see good results. Wim is good dev and help you with all your question.

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