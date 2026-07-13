Gold Excel Trader

After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%. 

As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1" 

Well, as FX, commodities market are quite volatile, you might lose capital here and there, but keeping this famous saying in mind I have tried to keep the DD lowest as possible while not impacting the Trade Frequency at all. 

Every 3 months we will be upgrading the EA, to adapt with the real time market scenario. 

Use the lot size as your power to determine the PF and to maintain your risk appetite, always backtest and forward test using various models like "every tick based on real tick", OHLC and such. We have chosen adaptability as our core objective. 


Live results:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385099


Recommendation:

Min $1k account

VPS is super compulsory

Raw Spread account.


Please feel free to message us if you have any questions, we are more than happy to help you. 

Not financial advice, past results doesn't guarantee future returns. 
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RJ_ Vdw 2026.07.30 17:47 
 

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Andrew Pun Magar
480
Reply from developer Andrew Pun Magar 2026.08.02 11:17
Thanks, adaptability is the main priority for this EA... long term higher ROI with less than 10%DD is the goal. I will be upgrading every 3 months.
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