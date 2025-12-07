Adaptive Grid Trading System

Smart Grid Navigator is a professional trading expert advisor that uses a multi-level grid strategy with an intelligent entry filtering system. The program automatically manages positions based on technical indicator analysis and market conditions.

The advisor comes with optimized settings and is ready to use immediately after installation. You can launch it on a chart and start testing. All parameters have safe default values and can be adapted to your trading style and risk level.

Main Features

Automated Trading

Fully automated position opening and closing system

Operates 24/7 or during selected trading hours

Does not require constant trader supervision

Intelligent Entry Filtering

Multi-level market analysis system

False signal filtering through technical indicators

Adaptation to various market conditions

Flexible Risk Management

Progressive position sizing with the ability to disable martingale

Basket profit management

Configurable stop-loss and take-profit levels

Time Control

Ability to trade only during specific hours

Protection from trading during undesirable periods

Pause between trade series to reduce risks

Key Parameters Affecting Results

Profitability and Drawdown Parameters

StartLot (Starting Lot) - base volume of the first position

Increase value: higher profit per trade, but greater risk and drawdown

Decrease value: lower risk and drawdown, but less profit per trade

LotMultiplier (Lot Multiplier) - coefficient for volume increase in the grid

Value 1.0: martingale DISABLED, all orders open with equal lot size (minimum risk)

Value 1.1-1.3: weak martingale, smooth lot increase (low risk)

Value 1.4-1.6: moderate martingale, standard increase (medium risk)

Value 1.7 and above: aggressive martingale, rapid lot increase (high risk)

MaxOrders (Maximum Orders) - maximum number of positions in one direction

Increase value: system withstands longer corrections, but maximum drawdown increases

Decrease value: limits drawdown, but may close series before reversal

BasketTP_Dollars (Basket Take Profit) - target profit for closing all positions

Increase value: fewer trades, but higher profit per series (position holding time may increase)

Decrease value: faster series closing, more frequent profit taking, but less profit per series

MinDistance_Points (Minimum Distance) - distance between orders in the grid

Increase value: additional positions open less frequently, lower drawdown, but may miss reversals

Decrease value: more frequent grid additions, higher recovery probability, but greater drawdown risk

TP_FirstOrder_Points (First Order Take Profit) - profit for closing the first order

Increase value: higher potential profit of the first order, but lower probability of execution

Decrease value: more frequent TP triggers, but less profit from the first order

Signal Filtering Parameters

RSI_Period (RSI Period) - indicator calculation period

Increase value: fewer false signals, but fewer trades

Decrease value: more signals, but higher probability of false entries

RSI_Oversold / RSI_Overbought (Oversold/Overbought Levels)

Expand range (e.g., 25/75): fewer signals, but better quality entry points

Narrow range (e.g., 35/65): more signals, but more false entries

BB_Period (Bollinger Bands Period) - bands calculation period

Increase value: smoother bands, fewer false touches, but fewer signals

Decrease value: more sensitive bands, more signals, but higher noise

BB_Deviation (BB Deviation) - Bollinger Bands channel width

Increase value: wider channel, fewer band touches, fewer signals, but higher quality

Decrease value: narrower channel, more touches, more signals, but higher probability of false entries

MinBBWidth / MaxBBWidth (Minimum/Maximum Band Width)

Narrow range: trading only in specific market conditions, fewer trades

Expand range: more trades, but possible trading in unsuitable conditions

UseBollingerFilter (Use BB Filter)

Enabled: fewer signals, but higher entry quality

Disabled: more signals, higher trading frequency, but possible false entries

RequireBBTouch (Require Band Touch)

Enabled: entry only after touching Bollinger Bands (strict filter)

Disabled: entry on RSI signal without requiring touch (soft filter)

RequireBBReturnInside (Require Return Inside Bands)

Enabled: entry only after price returns inside the channel (reversal confirmation)

Disabled: immediate entry on signal without waiting for return

ApplyBBToGridOrders (Apply BB to Grid Orders)

Enabled: strict control of each grid entry, fewer averaging trades, but may miss recovery

Disabled: free grid addition when distance is met, higher recovery probability

UseBBWidthFilter (Use BB Width Filter)

Enabled: trading only at specific volatility (within MinBBWidth and MaxBBWidth)

Disabled: trading at any channel width

Time Parameters

StartHour / EndHour (Trading Start/End Hours)

Time limitation: protection from trading during volatile sessions (news, market openings)

Both parameters = 0: 24/7 mode, maximum number of trades

CandlesPause (Pause After Grid Closing)

Increase value: more time for market "cooldown" after series, lower risk of re-entering sideways movement

Decrease value: faster new entries, more trading opportunities, but higher risk of false signals

Important Notes

Be sure to test the advisor on a demo account before using it on a real account. It is recommended to start with minimum lots and conservative settings.

About martingale: The system supports progressive lot increase (martingale), but it can be completely disabled by setting the LotMultiplier parameter = 1.0. In this case, all orders in the grid will open with the same volume, which minimizes risks but may increase recovery time during adverse price movements.

The system uses basket management, so sufficient deposit size is necessary. The minimum recommended deposit depends on the chosen settings and can range from 500 to 2000 USD for a starting lot of 0.01 when using martingale.

Trading results depend on market conditions, the chosen instrument, and the settings used. Past results do not guarantee future profits.