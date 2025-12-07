Smart Grid Navigator
- Experts
- Anastasia Danilova
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Adaptive Grid Trading System
Smart Grid Navigator is a professional trading expert advisor that uses a multi-level grid strategy with an intelligent entry filtering system. The program automatically manages positions based on technical indicator analysis and market conditions.
The advisor comes with optimized settings and is ready to use immediately after installation. You can launch it on a chart and start testing. All parameters have safe default values and can be adapted to your trading style and risk level.
Main Features
Automated Trading
- Fully automated position opening and closing system
- Operates 24/7 or during selected trading hours
- Does not require constant trader supervision
Intelligent Entry Filtering
- Multi-level market analysis system
- False signal filtering through technical indicators
- Adaptation to various market conditions
Flexible Risk Management
- Progressive position sizing with the ability to disable martingale
- Basket profit management
- Configurable stop-loss and take-profit levels
Time Control
- Ability to trade only during specific hours
- Protection from trading during undesirable periods
- Pause between trade series to reduce risks
Key Parameters Affecting Results
Profitability and Drawdown Parameters
StartLot (Starting Lot) - base volume of the first position
- Increase value: higher profit per trade, but greater risk and drawdown
- Decrease value: lower risk and drawdown, but less profit per trade
LotMultiplier (Lot Multiplier) - coefficient for volume increase in the grid
- Value 1.0: martingale DISABLED, all orders open with equal lot size (minimum risk)
- Value 1.1-1.3: weak martingale, smooth lot increase (low risk)
- Value 1.4-1.6: moderate martingale, standard increase (medium risk)
- Value 1.7 and above: aggressive martingale, rapid lot increase (high risk)
MaxOrders (Maximum Orders) - maximum number of positions in one direction
- Increase value: system withstands longer corrections, but maximum drawdown increases
- Decrease value: limits drawdown, but may close series before reversal
BasketTP_Dollars (Basket Take Profit) - target profit for closing all positions
- Increase value: fewer trades, but higher profit per series (position holding time may increase)
- Decrease value: faster series closing, more frequent profit taking, but less profit per series
MinDistance_Points (Minimum Distance) - distance between orders in the grid
- Increase value: additional positions open less frequently, lower drawdown, but may miss reversals
- Decrease value: more frequent grid additions, higher recovery probability, but greater drawdown risk
TP_FirstOrder_Points (First Order Take Profit) - profit for closing the first order
- Increase value: higher potential profit of the first order, but lower probability of execution
- Decrease value: more frequent TP triggers, but less profit from the first order
Signal Filtering Parameters
RSI_Period (RSI Period) - indicator calculation period
- Increase value: fewer false signals, but fewer trades
- Decrease value: more signals, but higher probability of false entries
RSI_Oversold / RSI_Overbought (Oversold/Overbought Levels)
- Expand range (e.g., 25/75): fewer signals, but better quality entry points
- Narrow range (e.g., 35/65): more signals, but more false entries
BB_Period (Bollinger Bands Period) - bands calculation period
- Increase value: smoother bands, fewer false touches, but fewer signals
- Decrease value: more sensitive bands, more signals, but higher noise
BB_Deviation (BB Deviation) - Bollinger Bands channel width
- Increase value: wider channel, fewer band touches, fewer signals, but higher quality
- Decrease value: narrower channel, more touches, more signals, but higher probability of false entries
MinBBWidth / MaxBBWidth (Minimum/Maximum Band Width)
- Narrow range: trading only in specific market conditions, fewer trades
- Expand range: more trades, but possible trading in unsuitable conditions
UseBollingerFilter (Use BB Filter)
- Enabled: fewer signals, but higher entry quality
- Disabled: more signals, higher trading frequency, but possible false entries
RequireBBTouch (Require Band Touch)
- Enabled: entry only after touching Bollinger Bands (strict filter)
- Disabled: entry on RSI signal without requiring touch (soft filter)
RequireBBReturnInside (Require Return Inside Bands)
- Enabled: entry only after price returns inside the channel (reversal confirmation)
- Disabled: immediate entry on signal without waiting for return
ApplyBBToGridOrders (Apply BB to Grid Orders)
- Enabled: strict control of each grid entry, fewer averaging trades, but may miss recovery
- Disabled: free grid addition when distance is met, higher recovery probability
UseBBWidthFilter (Use BB Width Filter)
- Enabled: trading only at specific volatility (within MinBBWidth and MaxBBWidth)
- Disabled: trading at any channel width
Time Parameters
StartHour / EndHour (Trading Start/End Hours)
- Time limitation: protection from trading during volatile sessions (news, market openings)
- Both parameters = 0: 24/7 mode, maximum number of trades
CandlesPause (Pause After Grid Closing)
- Increase value: more time for market "cooldown" after series, lower risk of re-entering sideways movement
- Decrease value: faster new entries, more trading opportunities, but higher risk of false signals
Important Notes
Be sure to test the advisor on a demo account before using it on a real account. It is recommended to start with minimum lots and conservative settings.
About martingale: The system supports progressive lot increase (martingale), but it can be completely disabled by setting the LotMultiplier parameter = 1.0. In this case, all orders in the grid will open with the same volume, which minimizes risks but may increase recovery time during adverse price movements.
The system uses basket management, so sufficient deposit size is necessary. The minimum recommended deposit depends on the chosen settings and can range from 500 to 2000 USD for a starting lot of 0.01 when using martingale.
Trading results depend on market conditions, the chosen instrument, and the settings used. Past results do not guarantee future profits.