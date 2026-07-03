Hector EA

5
Hector Gold EA — a gold (XAUUSD) trading robot for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Grid logic with a decreasing add-on volume, closing the series at the average price.



The signal is the same Expert Advisor that runs the logic you see in the public statistics. For a result close to the signal, run Hector Gold EA on the recommended settings and on an ECN/RAW account with zero or low spread (FxPro, Ultima Markets, Fusion Markets, IC Markets). On other brokers behavior may differ — test it on tick data. For broker compatibility questions, use the product comments.


Unlike a classic martingale, where the volume grows with every add-on, Hector Gold EA uses a grid with a decreasing volume and closes the series at the average price. The algorithm tracks XAUUSD volatility and volume spikes, avoids entering against strong momentum and, at your choice, applies an adaptive stop loss.

  • Decreasing volume within the series — risk builds up gradually, not avalanche-like.
  • Adaptive grid step — depends on volatility and series depth.
  • Optional protective stop loss based on an algorithmic market assessment.
  • Ready broker presets plus manual tuning of 9 additional modules.

Requirements
  • Instrument: gold XAUUSD (2 decimal places)
  • Timeframe: any
  • Account: hedging, ECN/RAW, zero/low spread
  • Brokers: FxPro, Ultima Markets, Fusion, IC Markets, FPTrading
  • Leverage: from 1:500 · Deposit: from 500–1000 USD · VPS recommended

Price: $499 for the first 10 copies, then +$100 for every 10 copies up to the final $1699.

Hector Gold EA has been tested on continuous history since 2020 — the pandemic, inflation shocks, gold rallies and crashes, geopolitical turbulence. When the protective stop loss triggers, it creates a temporary drawdown that takes time to recover — the cost of limiting risk. Robustness was checked via an alpha test (first orders only, no grid), out-of-sample and forward tests on tick data outside the optimization range. The logic is built on a mathematical model with three-level adaptation, not on over-optimization for individual cycles.

Risk warning. Trading involves risk; past results do not guarantee future profit. Before going live, test on a demo account and choose settings that match your risk profile. Do not use funds whose loss would affect your financial situation.
Reviews 2
MiyamotoK
39
MiyamotoK 2026.07.28 07:11 
 

An excellent and conservative EA. It provides accurate trade entries and closes trades quickly. So far, everything’s been working great. I hope the developers continue to improve the project and release regular updates. Best of luck!

John Woodward Jr
392
John Woodward Jr 2026.07.18 22:31 
 

Hector EA doesn't trade often, but when a trade does trigger, the entry is very accurate. Recommend for anyone looking for a good Gold bot.

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Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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MiyamotoK
39
MiyamotoK 2026.07.28 07:11 
 

An excellent and conservative EA. It provides accurate trade entries and closes trades quickly. So far, everything’s been working great. I hope the developers continue to improve the project and release regular updates. Best of luck!

John Woodward Jr
392
John Woodward Jr 2026.07.18 22:31 
 

Hector EA doesn't trade often, but when a trade does trigger, the entry is very accurate. Recommend for anyone looking for a good Gold bot.

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