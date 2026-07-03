Hector Gold EA — a gold (XAUUSD) trading robot for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Grid logic with a decreasing add-on volume, closing the series at the average price.













The signal is the same Expert Advisor that runs the logic you see in the public statistics. For a result close to the signal, run Hector Gold EA on the recommended settings and on an ECN/RAW account with zero or low spread (FxPro, Ultima Markets, Fusion Markets, IC Markets). On other brokers behavior may differ — test it on tick data. For broker compatibility questions, use the product comments.





Unlike a classic martingale, where the volume grows with every add-on, Hector Gold EA uses a grid with a decreasing volume and closes the series at the average price. The algorithm tracks XAUUSD volatility and volume spikes, avoids entering against strong momentum and, at your choice, applies an adaptive stop loss.





Decreasing volume within the series — risk builds up gradually, not avalanche-like.

Adaptive grid step — depends on volatility and series depth.

Optional protective stop loss based on an algorithmic market assessment.

Ready broker presets plus manual tuning of 9 additional modules.





Requirements

Instrument: gold XAUUSD (2 decimal places)

Timeframe: any

Account: hedging, ECN/RAW, zero/low spread

Brokers: FxPro, Ultima Markets, Fusion, IC Markets, FPTrading

Leverage: from 1:500 · Deposit: from 500–1000 USD · VPS recommended





Price: $499 for the first 10 copies, then +$100 for every 10 copies up to the final $1699.





Hector Gold EA has been tested on continuous history since 2020 — the pandemic, inflation shocks, gold rallies and crashes, geopolitical turbulence. When the protective stop loss triggers, it creates a temporary drawdown that takes time to recover — the cost of limiting risk. Robustness was checked via an alpha test (first orders only, no grid), out-of-sample and forward tests on tick data outside the optimization range. The logic is built on a mathematical model with three-level adaptation, not on over-optimization for individual cycles.





Risk warning. Trading involves risk; past results do not guarantee future profit. Before going live, test on a demo account and choose settings that match your risk profile. Do not use funds whose loss would affect your financial situation.