Srfire Hedge Position
- Experts
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Javier Antonio Gomez MirandaHi everyone! If anyone wants to research something or to automate a strategy, please, do not hesitate to contact me!
- Version: 3.20
- Updated: 28 December 2024
- Activations: 5
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy
SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works:
How It Works:
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Trade Initiation:
- The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel.
- Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position.
- If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the process restarts at Step 1.
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Hedging in the Opposite Direction:
- If the market moves against the initial Buy position and activates the Sell Stop, the EA automatically places a Buy Stop order with double the lot size of the activated Sell position.
- If the Sell position hits TP, all positions are closed.
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Cycle Repetition:
- If the Buy Stop order is activated, Step 2 repeats until one position closes in profit.
EUR/USD Parameters:
- Initial Lots: 0.01
- Take Profit: 30 pips
- Lot Multiplier: 3
Operating Modes:
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Normal Mode:
- Opens a Buy position and places a Sell Stop below the TP level to hedge potential losses.
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Martingale Mode:
- Despite the name, this mode is closer to a grid strategy.
- It leverages the market’s tendency to trade within ranges, accumulating positions and taking profits when price breaks out of the range.
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Master Mode:
- A highly customizable mode.
- Allows users to define Stop Loss (SL) and the distance between orders independently from the TP, catering to advanced trading strategies.
Benefits of SRFire Hedge Position:
- Designed to minimize losses in volatile markets.
- Offers adaptability with three distinct operating modes.
- Ideal for pairs like EUR/USD that frequently exhibit defined ranges.
If you’re looking for an automated strategy with effective hedging and flexibility, SRFire Hedge Position is a powerful addition to your trading toolkit.Remember, this strategy is just one piece of the puzzle. Check out my full portfolio and unlock your trading potential here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2270676 🚀