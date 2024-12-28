Srfire Hedge Position

SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy

SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works:

How It Works:

  1. Trade Initiation:

    • The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel.
    • Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position.
    • If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the process restarts at Step 1.

  2. Hedging in the Opposite Direction:

    • If the market moves against the initial Buy position and activates the Sell Stop, the EA automatically places a Buy Stop order with double the lot size of the activated Sell position.
    • If the Sell position hits TP, all positions are closed.

  3. Cycle Repetition:

    • If the Buy Stop order is activated, Step 2 repeats until one position closes in profit.

EUR/USD Parameters:

  • Initial Lots: 0.01
  • Take Profit: 30 pips
  • Lot Multiplier: 3

Operating Modes:

  1. Normal Mode:

    • Opens a Buy position and places a Sell Stop below the TP level to hedge potential losses.

  2. Martingale Mode:

    • Despite the name, this mode is closer to a grid strategy.
    • It leverages the market’s tendency to trade within ranges, accumulating positions and taking profits when price breaks out of the range.

  3. Master Mode:

    • A highly customizable mode.
    • Allows users to define Stop Loss (SL) and the distance between orders independently from the TP, catering to advanced trading strategies.

Benefits of SRFire Hedge Position:

  • Designed to minimize losses in volatile markets.
  • Offers adaptability with three distinct operating modes.
  • Ideal for pairs like EUR/USD that frequently exhibit defined ranges.

If you’re looking for an automated strategy with effective hedging and flexibility, SRFire Hedge Position is a powerful addition to your trading toolkit.

Remember, this strategy is just one piece of the puzzle. Check out my full portfolio and unlock your trading potential here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2270676 🚀


Video Srfire Hedge Position
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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