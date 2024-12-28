SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy

SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works:

How It Works:

Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel.

Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position.

If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the process restarts at Step 1. Hedging in the Opposite Direction: If the market moves against the initial Buy position and activates the Sell Stop, the EA automatically places a Buy Stop order with double the lot size of the activated Sell position.

If the Sell position hits TP, all positions are closed. Cycle Repetition: If the Buy Stop order is activated, Step 2 repeats until one position closes in profit.

EUR/USD Parameters:

Initial Lots: 0.01

0.01 Take Profit: 30 pips

30 pips Lot Multiplier: 3

Operating Modes:

Normal Mode: Opens a Buy position and places a Sell Stop below the TP level to hedge potential losses. Martingale Mode: Despite the name, this mode is closer to a grid strategy.

It leverages the market’s tendency to trade within ranges, accumulating positions and taking profits when price breaks out of the range. Master Mode: A highly customizable mode.

Allows users to define Stop Loss (SL) and the distance between orders independently from the TP, catering to advanced trading strategies.

Benefits of SRFire Hedge Position:

Designed to minimize losses in volatile markets.

Offers adaptability with three distinct operating modes.

Ideal for pairs like EUR/USD that frequently exhibit defined ranges.

If you’re looking for an automated strategy with effective hedging and flexibility, SRFire Hedge Position is a powerful addition to your trading toolkit.

Remember, this strategy is just one piece of the puzzle. Check out my full portfolio and unlock your trading potential here:

https

://www

.mql5

.com

/en

/signals

/2270676

🚀



