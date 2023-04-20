Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade.





In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a rule, there are either large spreads or a large commission, or both, and they are so large that within a minute the market simply will not allow you to make a profit in such a way as to cover the spread commission. This work is looking for an alternative approach where scalping is not as short as in the classical approach, but tohi is longer and at the same time it is shorter than long trend trading.

Such a compromise approach, combined with a lower spread and commission, allows you to get some results.





Moreover, I note that in the strategy tester for real ticks, average ticks are used, but not at all what we need. We need runaway brokers with low spreads! Therefore, testing of the bot must be carried out as indicated in the screenshot, for all flows generated, since they meet our requirements.





The bot is equipped with the following settings:

MagicNumber - Identifier of your trading strategy.

- Identifier of your trading strategy. Volume - The volume with which you work in the market.

- The volume with which you work in the market. GenerVolume - Automatically generated volume of automatically generated depending on the deposit.

- Automatically generated volume of automatically generated depending on the deposit. VolumeMax - Maximum volume limit.

- Maximum volume limit. VolumeNormalize –Volume rounding to the specified number of decimal places.

–Volume rounding to the specified number of decimal places. TakeProfit - Take profit.

- Take profit. StopLoss - Stop loss.

- Stop loss. WithdrawPercentageDeposit - withdrawal of profit as a percentage of the deposit.

- withdrawal of profit as a percentage of the deposit. MaxSpread - The maximum spread limit above which the bot will not enter the market. Please note that there may be another commission that will give jodac losses!

- The maximum spread limit above which the bot will not enter the market. Please note that there may be another commission that will give jodac losses! TikCompression - Tick compressor. Used to configure inputs.

- Tick compressor. Used to configure inputs. TikFixationn – Tick fixer. Used to configure inputs.





Forex scalping is quite a popular style among traders as the volatility of the forex market creates many trading opportunities throughout the day.





Happy trading everyone!



