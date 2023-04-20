Crush

Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade.

In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a rule, there are either large spreads or a large commission, or both, and they are so large that within a minute the market simply will not allow you to make a profit in such a way as to cover the spread commission. This work is looking for an alternative approach where scalping is not as short as in the classical approach, but tohi is longer and at the same time it is shorter than long trend trading.
Such a compromise approach, combined with a lower spread and commission, allows you to get some results.

Moreover, I note that in the strategy tester for real ticks, average ticks are used, but not at all what we need. We need runaway brokers with low spreads! Therefore, testing of the bot must be carried out as indicated in the screenshot, for all flows generated, since they meet our requirements.

The bot is equipped with the following settings:
  • MagicNumber - Identifier of your trading strategy.
  • Volume - The volume with which you work in the market.
  • GenerVolume - Automatically generated volume of automatically generated depending on the deposit.
  • VolumeMax - Maximum volume limit.
  • VolumeNormalize –Volume rounding to the specified number of decimal places.
  • TakeProfit - Take profit.
  • StopLoss - Stop loss.
  • WithdrawPercentageDeposit - withdrawal of profit as a percentage of the deposit.
  • MaxSpread - The maximum spread limit above which the bot will not enter the market. Please note that there may be another commission that will give jodac losses!
  • TikCompression - Tick compressor. Used to configure inputs.
  • TikFixationn – Tick fixer. Used to configure inputs.

Forex scalping is quite a popular style among traders as the volatility of the forex market creates many trading opportunities throughout the day.

Happy trading everyone!


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DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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5 (1)
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The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
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Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
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Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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