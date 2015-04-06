AW Parabolic SAR EA

Fully automated trading robot. The well-known Parabolic SAR indicator is used to identify signals . In addition, the EA implements the averaging feature, the function of closing the first and last basket orders, and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced information panel and three types of notifications. The ability to adjust the indicator signals in the advisor.

Problem solving -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE / Instruction -> HERE 
Benefits:
  • Can be used on any instrument and timeframe
  • Configurable built-in indicator parameters
  • Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
  • The ability to open only one order per candle
  • Built-in automatic lot calculation
  • Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders
  • Three types of notifications: push, email, alert

Advantages:

The EA opens positions following the indicator signals. When the trend is crossed, a signal is received from the indicator, at this moment positions are opened:

When a signal is received about the beginning of a downtrend, SELL position
When a signal is received about the beginning of an uptrend, the BUY position

    Possibility to use two-way trade, or one-way trade:

    Allow to open OP_SELL orders: sell on bearish signals and ignore bullish signals
    Allow to open OP_BUY orders: buy bullish signals ignoring bearish signals
    If you enable the ability to open OP_BUY and OP_SELL, then trading in both directions will be used 

      Ability to use automatic risk management settings:

      Size of the first order: the EA will trade with a fixed volume.
      Enable Autolot calculation: the advisor will risk a certain percentage (specify the volume in the Autolot variable deposit per 0.01 lots)

      Input variables:

      MAIN SETTINGS

      Size_of_the_first_order - Volume for opening the first order
      Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.  
      Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot

        SIGNALS

        SAR_Timeframe - Indicator timeframe, can be configured to filter the trend
        Step_SAR - Step for setting the indicator
        Maximum_SAR - The maximum value of the indicator 

          GRIDS SETTINGS

          Minimum_step_between_average_orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points
          Multiplier_for_average_orders - multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

            TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

            Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price
            Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last
            Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders

              PROTECTION SETTINGS

              Maximum_slippage_in_points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
              Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders
              Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type
              Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
              Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle

                ADVISOR SETTINGS

                Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of orders advisor
                Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders
                Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type
                Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type
                Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed
                Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
                Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

                  NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

                  Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed
                  Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders
                  Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed



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                  Experts
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