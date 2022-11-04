TradesOnChart MT5

The utility displays in a convenient form the historical trades made on the account. You can filter trades by magic or comcent, display only profitable or losing trades, and only buy or sell trades. Using this utility, you can see trade entry and exit points, stop loss and take profit levels, trade profit, magic number and comment, order ticket and order size - you only need to run the utility on the chart of the currency pair you want information on get and customize the input parameters.

MT4 version of the utility

Description of input parameters

  • Begin of the period/End of the period - dates of the beginning and end of the period for displaying trades;
  • Filter trades by magic number - enable/disable filter trades by magic numbers;
  • Show trades with this magic number - magic number by which trades will be filtered (if the filter is enabled);
  • Filter trades by comment - enable/disable filter trades by comments;
  • Show trades with this comment - comment by which trades will be filtered (if the filter is enabled);
  • Show buy/sell - sets the ability to show only buy or sell trades;
  • Show profit/lose - sets the ability to show only profitable or unprofitable trades;
  • Show order type - shows the order type on the chart;
  • Show orders ticket - shows an order ticket on the chart;
  • Show order size - shows the order size on the chart;
  • Show order profit - shows the order profit on the chart;
  • Show order magic - shows magic orders on the chart;
  • Show order comment - shows order comments on the chart;
  • Show order open price - shows the order opening price on the chart;
  • Show order close price - shows the order close price on the chart;
  • Show open -> close line - shows on the chart the line between the entry and exit points;
  • Show order take profit/Show order stop loss - shows the take profit/stop loss line on the chart;
  • Show order open price line - shows the open price line on the chart;
  • Color of buy profit/buy lose/sell profit/sell lose orders - color of corresponding orders;
  • Color of order take profit/stop loss/open price line - color of the corresponding line;
  • Open price mark size/Close price mark size - mark size with open/close price;
  • Description writing size - description font size;
  • Lines width - line width;
  • Clear chart on start/Clear chart on exit - determines whether the chart should be cleared when starting/closing the utility.


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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EasyGRID MT5
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility places a grid of pending orders . You can select the number of orders in the grid, the step between orders, multiplier for the order size, SL and TP levels, magic number etc. If you use a profit bucket , please note that it applies to all orders on the current currency pair with the current magic. If you want to use several grids with independent profit buckets at the same time, run several copies of the utility and specify different magics in the settings. MT4 version of the utility
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EasyClose MT5
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
A simple and convenient utility for closing orders. It can close both all orders together as well as buy, sell or pending orders separately. Has an intuitive graphical interface. MT4 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78601 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
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EasyReverse MT5
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Utility for order reversal. Closes orders on the chart on which it is launched and opens orders with the opposite direction instead of them. Has a simple and intuitive graphical interface. It is also possible to automatically reverse newly opened orders. MT4 version of the utility-  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74771 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
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EasyClose MT4
Nina Yermolenko
4 (1)
Utilities
A simple and convenient utility for closing orders. It can close both all orders together as well as buy, sell or pending orders separately. Has an intuitive graphical interface. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78599 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
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Skin for EA MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
This utility is a graphical shell for other Expert Advisors that do not have their own graphical shell or whose graphical shell you do not like. Just run the utility on a free chart of any currency pair, specify in the input parameters the "Magic Number" of the advisor to which you want to connect the utility, and a graphical shell will appear on the graph, containing information about the traded currency pairs, current positions and trading results of your advisor. If you like this utility, tak
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EasyGRID MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (8)
Utilities
The utility places a grid of pending orders. You can select the number of orders in the grid, the step between orders, multiplier for the order size, SL and TP levels and the magic number. If you use a   profit bucket , please note that it applies to all orders on the current currency pair with the current magic. If you want to use several grids with independent profit buckets at the same time, run several copies of the utility and specify different magics in the settings. MT5 version of the ut
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EasyLock MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
The utility opens an order in the opposite direction from already open positions on the currency pair on which it is launched, creating a lock of orders. The utility has a simple interface and is easy to use. MT4 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78127 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
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EasyReverse MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Utility for order reversal. Closes orders on the chart on which it is launched and opens orders with the opposite direction instead of them. Has a simple and intuitive graphical interface. It is also possible to automatically reverse newly opened orders. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74770 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
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Skin for EA MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
This utility is a graphical shell for other Expert Advisors that do not have their own graphical shell or whose graphical shell you do not like. Just run the utility on a free chart of any currency pair, specify in the input parameters the "Magic Number" of the advisor to which you want to connect the utility, and a graphical shell will appear on the graph, containing information about the traded currency pairs, current positions and trading results of your advisor. If you like this utility, ta
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Account Info Manager MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Account Info Manager (AIM)   is a utility designed to view information on the results of the work of advisors on a trading account. The utility can group orders by their magics or comments, thereby making it possible to analyze separately the results of the work of each Expert Advisor that traded on the account. Using this utility, you can view information on the number of orders opened by the advisor, percentage of winning orders, profit value, profit factor, average order size, maximum drawdo
Lucky Trade Panel MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Brainstorm MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Experts
The EA is based on artificial intelligence that you can train to trade using eight standard indicators. The EA is very flexible - all training and trading parameters used in the EA are available to the user. The EA has a news filter to reduce the risk of high currency fluctuations when big news is released, virtual stop loss and take profit levels allow you to hide these values ​​from your broker, high spread and slippage filters allow you to avoid losses when opening orders. During the first pa
EasyLock MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility opens an order in the opposite direction from already open positions on the currency pair on which it is launched, creating a lock of orders. The utility has a simple interface and is easy to use. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78126 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
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Deposit defender MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
The utility is designed to save funds on your trading account. There is support for three levels of minimum equity and free margin. For each level, you can set partial (by a certain percentage) or complete closing of all market orders. The partial close percentage is applied for each order separately based on its current size (i.e. the size at the time the equity or free margin reaches the appropriate level). Upon reaching the last third level, the utility can close all charts, which will make i
TradesOnChart MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
The utility displays in a convenient form the historical trades made on the account. You can filter trades by magic or comcent, display only profitable or losing trades, and only buy or sell trades. Using this utility, you can see trade entry and exit points, stop loss and take profit levels, trade profit, magic number and comment, order ticket and order size - you only need to run the utility on the chart of the currency pair you want information on get and customize the input parameters. MT5
Account Info Manager MT5
Nina Yermolenko
5 (5)
Utilities
Account Info Manager (AIM) is a utility designed to view information on the results of the work of advisors on a trading account. The utility can group orders by their magics or comments, thereby making it possible to analyze separately the results of the work of each Expert Advisor that traded on the account. Using this utility, you can view information on the number of orders opened by the advisor, percentage of winning orders, profit value, profit factor, average order size, maximum drawdown
Lucky Trade Panel MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Brainstorm MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Experts
The EA is based on artificial intelligence that you can train to trade using eight standard indicators. The EA is very flexible - all training and trading parameters used in the EA are available to the user. The EA has a news filter to reduce the risk of high currency fluctuations when big news is released, virtual stop loss and take profit levels allow you to hide these values ​​from your broker, high spread and slippage filters allow you to avoid losses when opening orders. During the first pa
Deposit defender MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
The utility is designed to save funds on your trading account. There is support for three levels of minimum equity and free margin. For each level, you can set partial (by a certain percentage) or complete closing of all market orders. The partial close percentage is applied for each order separately based on its current size (i.e. the size at the time the equity or free margin reaches the appropriate level). Upon reaching the last third level, the utility can close all charts, which will make i
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