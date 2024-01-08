Mt5TradeCopier

Forex Trade copier MT5. It copies forex trades, positions, orders from any accounts to any other account, MT5 even multiple accounts. The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account.

It is also noted for its high operation speed and Tough error handling. It also can copy from demo account to live account too.

It is one of the best free trade copiers that can do ,

MT5 or to multiple accounts

MT5 to multiple accounts

Features of Trade Copier

You can organize several pairs for copying: from multiple master accounts to 1 client account .

You can organize several pairs for copying: from one master account to multiple client accounts .

. You can organize several pairs for copying: from multiple master accounts to multiple client accounts .

. Copy from DEMO account to real account

Selection of trades based on the magic number, symbol, type of trades.

Selection of only profitable trades, or only losing trades.

Inverted (Reverse) copying of trades.

You can copy trades with a custom lot, lot coefficient or in accordance with the risk of the master account.

You can work without stop levels, with the closing of trades in the master account (virtual stops).

You can connect multiple master/client terminals for organizing the copying system.

Can work with the symbols that have suffixes.

Simple Installation Guide

Install the Trade copier Master in the terminal where you want to copy the positions and orders from.

Then install the Trade copier Client in the terminal where you want to copy the positions and orders.

Make sure Trade copier Master “master” input parameter and Trade copier Client “slave” input parameter are the same.









