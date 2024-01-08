Mt5TradeCopier

  • Utilities
  • Mcblastus Gicharu Ndiba
    Mcblastus Gicharu Ndiba

    Mcblastus Gicharu Ndiba

    • Macro Market Analyst & Trading Systems Developer at  .Nairobi.
    • Kenya
    • 509
    MaMI Trading Ecosystem
    A comprehensive market intelligence and trading technology framework specializing in institutional market structure, liquidity analysis, probability-based decision systems, Expert Advisor development, and automated trading solutions for MetaTrader 5.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 5

Forex Trade copier MT5. It copies forex trades, positions, orders from any accounts to any other account,  MT5 even multiple accounts. The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account.

It is also noted for its high operation speed and Tough error handling. It also can copy from demo account to live account too.

It is one of the best free trade copiers that can do ,

  •  MT5 or to multiple accounts 
  • MT5 to multiple accounts 

Features of Trade Copier

  •  You can organize several pairs for copying: from multiple master accounts to 1 client account.
  •  You can organize several pairs for copying: from one master account to multiple client accounts.
  •  You can organize several pairs for copying: from multiple master accounts to multiple client accounts.
  • Copy from DEMO account to real account
  •  Selection of trades based on the magic number, symbol, type of trades.
  •  Selection of only profitable trades, or only losing trades.
  •  Inverted (Reverse) copying of trades.
  •  You can copy trades with a custom lot, lot coefficient or in accordance with the risk of the master account.
  •  You can work without stop levels, with the closing of trades in the master account (virtual stops).
  •  You can connect multiple master/client terminals for organizing the copying system.
  •  Can work with the symbols that have suffixes. 

Simple Installation Guide

  • Install the Trade copier Master in the terminal where you want to copy the positions and orders from.
  • Then install the Trade copier Client in the terminal where you want to copy the positions and orders.
  • Make sure Trade copier Master “master” input parameter and Trade copier Client “slave” input parameter are the same



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Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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