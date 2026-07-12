Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager





Why traders fail challenges

A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one trade too many. Bastion removes that failure mode by acting mechanically the instant you approach a limit.





What it does

- Drawdown guardian: tracks the daily-loss and max-drawdown floors continuously and force-flattens all positions before a breach. It handles the details firms actually use: the start-of-day reference (balance or equity), the two different daily-loss amount bases (a percent of the initial balance versus a percent of the day-start reference), and static versus trailing max-drawdown including trailing that locks at breakeven once the target buffer is reached.

- Multi-firm rule engine: built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext (Stellar), The5ers (High Stakes), FTUK and FXIFY, each with its own reset time, reference basis and drawdown type.

- Prop-aware position calculator: shows the maximum lot for your chosen risk percent AND the maximum lot whose full stop-out still cannot breach today's remaining budget. The smaller of the two is the safe size.

- News blackout: blocks new entries around high-impact economic-calendar events for firms that restrict news trading.

- Discipline lockout: an anti-tilt cooldown after a losing streak, plus an optional daily trade cap. The lockout state survives an EA restart, so it cannot be dodged mid-tilt.

- On-chart dashboard: live daily-loss and max-drawdown usage bars, status, news, lockout, the calculator and the active preset version.





Optional live rule updates

Bastion works fully offline with its built-in presets. If you connect it to the optional PropDesk Hub (by setting a Hub URL and license key, and whitelisting the host under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors), it can pull updated rule presets when a firm changes its terms and relay breach alerts to you. This is entirely optional; with no URL set, Bastion never makes any web request.





Important - please read

- Prop firms change their rules. Bastion's presets encode each firm's published terms at the time of release and the dashboard shows the preset's status, but your firm's own rules page is always the authority. Verify before you rely on it.

- Bastion reduces the chance of an ACCIDENTAL rule breach. It cannot make a losing strategy profitable, and a fast market gap can still breach between ticks. It is a risk-management tool, not a guarantee.

- Bastion only closes and blocks trades. It does not place trades of its own and makes no promise of profit.





Inputs cover: firm preset, phase start balance, daily-reset timezone override, warning and critical thresholds, the flatten level, trade blocking, news blackout, discipline lockout settings, the optional Hub connection, and the dashboard.





More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:

- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459

- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394

- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460

- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461

- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462

Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.