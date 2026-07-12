Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager

  • Utilities
  • Joseph Andrew Steele
    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Builder of risk-management and compliance tools for prop-firm traders on MetaTrader 5 — the PropDesk suite: drawdown guardians, budget-aware trade panels, and rule engines encoding the exact daily-loss and max-drawdown math of FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10
Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.

Why traders fail challenges
A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one trade too many. Bastion removes that failure mode by acting mechanically the instant you approach a limit.

What it does
- Drawdown guardian: tracks the daily-loss and max-drawdown floors continuously and force-flattens all positions before a breach. It handles the details firms actually use: the start-of-day reference (balance or equity), the two different daily-loss amount bases (a percent of the initial balance versus a percent of the day-start reference), and static versus trailing max-drawdown including trailing that locks at breakeven once the target buffer is reached.
- Multi-firm rule engine: built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext (Stellar), The5ers (High Stakes), FTUK and FXIFY, each with its own reset time, reference basis and drawdown type.
- Prop-aware position calculator: shows the maximum lot for your chosen risk percent AND the maximum lot whose full stop-out still cannot breach today's remaining budget. The smaller of the two is the safe size.
- News blackout: blocks new entries around high-impact economic-calendar events for firms that restrict news trading.
- Discipline lockout: an anti-tilt cooldown after a losing streak, plus an optional daily trade cap. The lockout state survives an EA restart, so it cannot be dodged mid-tilt.
- On-chart dashboard: live daily-loss and max-drawdown usage bars, status, news, lockout, the calculator and the active preset version.

Optional live rule updates
Bastion works fully offline with its built-in presets. If you connect it to the optional PropDesk Hub (by setting a Hub URL and license key, and whitelisting the host under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors), it can pull updated rule presets when a firm changes its terms and relay breach alerts to you. This is entirely optional; with no URL set, Bastion never makes any web request.

Important - please read
- Prop firms change their rules. Bastion's presets encode each firm's published terms at the time of release and the dashboard shows the preset's status, but your firm's own rules page is always the authority. Verify before you rely on it.
- Bastion reduces the chance of an ACCIDENTAL rule breach. It cannot make a losing strategy profitable, and a fast market gap can still breach between ticks. It is a risk-management tool, not a guarantee.
- Bastion only closes and blocks trades. It does not place trades of its own and makes no promise of profit.

Inputs cover: firm preset, phase start balance, daily-reset timezone override, warning and critical thresholds, the flatten level, trade blocking, news blackout, discipline lockout settings, the optional Hub connection, and the dashboard.

More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:
- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459
- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394
- TradeHelm - prop-firm-aware trade panel, one-click risk-sized orders: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185406
- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460
- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461
- BlockSight - order-block & fair-value-gap zones: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185463
- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462
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The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Utilities
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Footprint Secrets Orderflow Analyzer
Luca Sascha Schukalla
Utilities
The real‑time view of what is happening inside the market. Footprint Secrets brings detailed analysis directly into MetaTrader 5. It shows where volume is trading, how buyers and sellers are interacting, and how liquidity shifts as the market evolves. Designed for traders who want a precise, real‑time understanding of market behavior. Check out the free preview version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172398 Benefits for the Trader See the real activity behind price . Footprint ch
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Utilities
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
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See exactly how close your account is to your prop firm's daily-loss and max-drawdown floors - live, on the chart, with the real rule math of each firm. Most traders track their daily limit with mental math, and the daily-loss breach is the most common way evaluations end. Breach Radar draws the actual floors: - Daily-loss bar: the exact floor level, the dollar distance remaining, and the percent of today's budget already used - Max-drawdown bar: static or trailing (including trailing that loc
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ChronoBar Candle Timer and Sessions
Joseph Andrew Steele
Indicators
ChronoBar is a free, lightweight chart companion for every trader. - Candle-close countdown, shown both in the corner and on a label riding the price line, so you always know how long the current bar has left. - Live spread in points, always visible. - Session boxes for Tokyo, London and New York (hours configurable per session) over the last several days. Each box is bounded by that session's own high and low, and the live session's box grows in real time. It uses simple chart objects - no in
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TradeHelm Prop Firm Trade Panel
Joseph Andrew Steele
Utilities
TradeHelm is an on-chart trade panel for prop-firm traders. Every action it takes is aware of your firm's rules: entries are sized to your risk AND capped by your firm's remaining daily-loss budget, so a single click can never place a position large enough to breach your day. The difference Every trade panel sizes positions from a risk percent. TradeHelm shows two numbers - your risk lot and the budget-safe lot that your firm's remaining daily drawdown can actually absorb - and trades the small
RiskLens Account Risk Scanner
Joseph Andrew Steele
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RiskLens answers the one question no trade panel shows: if every stop you have is hit right now, how much do you lose - and does that breach your prop firm's daily limit? It scans every open position on the account and shows: - Worst case: the total loss if all your stops are hit, summed across all symbols. - Budget headroom: that worst case compared to your firm's remaining daily-loss budget, with a clear warning when your stops alone could breach the day. Built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext
EventStrike News Straddle
Joseph Andrew Steele
Experts
EventStrike arms an OCO straddle before a selected high-impact economic-calendar event: a buy stop above price and a sell stop below. The news spike triggers one side; the other is cancelled automatically, and unfilled orders expire on their own after the event. What makes it different Most news tools will happily fire on a funded account whose firm bans news trading - and cost you the account. EventStrike checks your firm's rules first: if the firm restricts news trading, it refuses to arm and
SignalGate Telegram to MT5
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Utilities
SignalGate connects a Telegram channel to MetaTrader 5 and executes its signals - through a prop-firm risk gate. Inbound It reads signals from one configured chat and places them at market: formats like "BUY XAUUSD SL 2310 TP 2340", "GOLD LONG sl=2310 tp=2350", and multi-target signals (TP1 is used). Aliases such as GOLD, US30, NAS100, OIL and BTC are mapped to your broker's symbols. The gate Every signal passes your firm's risk check first. Near a drawdown breach or inside a firm news window,
BlockSight Order Blocks and FVG
Joseph Andrew Steele
Indicators
BlockSight marks institutional order blocks and fair value gaps using Smart Money Concepts - with a real structure-break filter, and without repainting. Detection (transparent) - Displacement: a candle whose body is at least ATR times a configurable multiple. - Structure break: a bullish displacement must close above the most recent swing high (symmetric for bearish). This filter removes the noise that plagues naive order-block tools. - Order block: the most recent opposing candle before the di
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