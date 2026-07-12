Copy Trade Pro Receiver MT5

Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA (FREE with Master EA)

⚡ Receive Trades Automatically from Your Master Account

Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA is a professional trade receiver designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically mirrors trades from the Copy Trade PRO Master EA with fast execution, intelligent symbol matching, and flexible risk management.   

Telegram Support Link :  @GoldBotXSupport

📞 Need help or have questions? Contact me on WhatsApp:     https://wa.me/447378910922


🎁 This Slave EA is completely FREE when you purchase the Copy Trade PRO Master EA.

Simply install the Master EA on your main account and the Slave EA on your receiving accounts to start copying trades automatically.

Key Features

✅ FREE with Copy Trade PRO Master EA

✅ Ultra-fast local trade copying

✅ Automatic symbol matching between different brokers

✅ Manual symbol mapping support

✅ Multiple lot sizing modes:

  • Lot Multiplier

  • Fixed Lot

  • Balance Ratio

✅ Market Orders

✅ Pending Orders

  • Buy Limit

  • Sell Limit

  • Buy Stop

  • Sell Stop

✅ Automatic pending order modification

✅ Automatic pending order cancellation

✅ Pending order trigger synchronization

✅ Stop Loss & Take Profit synchronization

✅ Partial Close synchronization

✅ Trade modification synchronization

✅ Automatic trade closing

✅ Reverse Copy Mode

✅ Maximum Spread Filter

✅ Premium Live Dashboard

✅ One-click Pause / Resume Copying

✅ One-click Close All Copied Trades

✅ Connected Slave Monitoring

✅ Heartbeat Connection Status

✅ Works without VPS server software

✅ No monthly subscription

✅ No external cloud server required

✅ File-based communication for ultra-low latency on the same computer

Premium Dashboard

The built-in dashboard displays:

  • Connection Status

  • Master Account Name

  • Slave Name

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Open Trades

  • Win Rate

  • Lot Sizing Mode

  • Reverse Copy Status

  • Auto-Matched Symbols

  • Last Update Time

Everything can be monitored directly from your chart.

Flexible Risk Management

Choose the lot calculation method that suits your trading style:

• Fixed Lot Size

• Lot Multiplier

• Balance Ratio (copies proportionally according to account balance)

Automatic Broker Symbol Matching

Different brokers use different symbol names.

Examples:

  • XAUUSD → GOLD

  • EURUSD → EURUSD.m

  • US30 → DJ30

  • NAS100 → USTEC

The EA automatically detects matching symbols, while also allowing manual mapping if needed.

Reverse Copy Trading

Enable Reverse Mode to copy every BUY as a SELL and every SELL as a BUY.

Perfect for hedge strategies or inverse trading.

Important

This product is NOT a standalone trade copier.

It is the Slave (Receiver) EA and requires the Copy Trade PRO Master EA to operate.

If you purchase the Master EA, this Slave EA is provided FREE, allowing you to connect multiple receiving accounts.

Recommended For

  • Personal multi-account trading

  • Proprietary trading firms

  • Money managers

  • Signal providers

  • Portfolio management

  • Family account management

  • Copy trading setups

Installation

  1. Install Copy Trade PRO Master EA on the sender account.

  2. Install Copy Trade PRO Slave EA on the receiver account(s).

  3. Enter the same Master Key.

  4. Enable AutoTrading.

  5. Trades will synchronize automatically.

Support

If you need installation assistance or have any questions, support is available via WhatsApp directly from the EA dashboard.

Copy Trade PRO delivers fast, reliable, and professional trade copying with advanced synchronization features, making it an excellent solution for managing multiple MT5 accounts efficiently.


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Order flow footprint chart
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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