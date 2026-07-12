Copy Trade Pro Receiver MT5

Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA (FREE with Master EA)

⚡ Receive Trades Automatically from Your Master Account

Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA is a professional trade receiver designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically mirrors trades from the Copy Trade PRO Master EA with fast execution, intelligent symbol matching, and flexible risk management.

Telegram Support Link : @GoldBotXSupport

Need help or have questions? Contact me on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/447378910922





🎁 This Slave EA is completely FREE when you purchase the Copy Trade PRO Master EA.

Simply install the Master EA on your main account and the Slave EA on your receiving accounts to start copying trades automatically.

Key Features

✅ FREE with Copy Trade PRO Master EA

✅ Ultra-fast local trade copying

✅ Automatic symbol matching between different brokers

✅ Manual symbol mapping support

✅ Multiple lot sizing modes:

Lot Multiplier

Fixed Lot

Balance Ratio

✅ Market Orders

✅ Pending Orders

Buy Limit

Sell Limit

Buy Stop

Sell Stop

✅ Automatic pending order modification

✅ Automatic pending order cancellation

✅ Pending order trigger synchronization

✅ Stop Loss & Take Profit synchronization

✅ Partial Close synchronization

✅ Trade modification synchronization

✅ Automatic trade closing

✅ Reverse Copy Mode

✅ Maximum Spread Filter

✅ Premium Live Dashboard

✅ One-click Pause / Resume Copying

✅ One-click Close All Copied Trades

✅ Connected Slave Monitoring

✅ Heartbeat Connection Status

✅ Works without VPS server software

✅ No monthly subscription

✅ No external cloud server required

✅ File-based communication for ultra-low latency on the same computer

Premium Dashboard

The built-in dashboard displays:

Connection Status

Master Account Name

Slave Name

Floating Profit/Loss

Open Trades

Win Rate

Lot Sizing Mode

Reverse Copy Status

Auto-Matched Symbols

Last Update Time

Everything can be monitored directly from your chart.

Flexible Risk Management

Choose the lot calculation method that suits your trading style:

• Fixed Lot Size

• Lot Multiplier

• Balance Ratio (copies proportionally according to account balance)

Automatic Broker Symbol Matching

Different brokers use different symbol names.

Examples:

XAUUSD → GOLD

EURUSD → EURUSD.m

US30 → DJ30

NAS100 → USTEC

The EA automatically detects matching symbols, while also allowing manual mapping if needed.

Reverse Copy Trading

Enable Reverse Mode to copy every BUY as a SELL and every SELL as a BUY.

Perfect for hedge strategies or inverse trading.

Important

This product is NOT a standalone trade copier.

It is the Slave (Receiver) EA and requires the Copy Trade PRO Master EA to operate.

If you purchase the Master EA, this Slave EA is provided FREE, allowing you to connect multiple receiving accounts.

Recommended For

Personal multi-account trading

Proprietary trading firms

Money managers

Signal providers

Portfolio management

Family account management

Copy trading setups

Installation

Install Copy Trade PRO Master EA on the sender account. Install Copy Trade PRO Slave EA on the receiver account(s). Enter the same Master Key. Enable AutoTrading. Trades will synchronize automatically.

Support

If you need installation assistance or have any questions, support is available via WhatsApp directly from the EA dashboard.

Copy Trade PRO delivers fast, reliable, and professional trade copying with advanced synchronization features, making it an excellent solution for managing multiple MT5 accounts efficiently.