MT5Eezeorder 2

Open and close Multiple Trades on MT5 in 1 click at one price.

Enter the Lot size

Specify the number of trades you want to open

Choose whether you want TP SL or Trailing Stop

Once you are done, click Buy or Sell

Create trailing stop for multiple trades

PLEASE NOTE: This is not a script, save it in the experts folder

What to Always Note

Check the minimum stop levels for the symbol you want to trade

Cross-Check your parameters

1. Make sure Auto trading is on

2. Make sure the SL and TP are greater than the minimum allowed by your broker for that symbol (you can find this by right-clicking on the pair in the MarketWatch and then click where it says "Specifications". Under specifications, there is where it says "Stop levels") make sure your TP/SL is greater than this figure





NB: IF YOU ARE USING A VERY HIGH RESOLUTION MACHINE AND THE EA DISPLAY LOOKS TOO SMALL,

Solution:

1. Right click on the icon of the MT4 on your desktop.

2. Select Properties on the bottom of the list

3. Select tab compatibility

4. Then "Change High DPI settings"

5. Tick both options

6. In the first option dropdown menu and select "I open this program"

7. In the 2nd drop menu select Application





If there are any Queries you have with regards to the EA contact me.



