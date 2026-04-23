MT5 Trade Copier Master EA

Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts.

MT5 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts.

Supports copying to:
• MT5 accounts
• MT4 accounts

Perfect for:
• Multi-account traders
• Signal providers
• Account managers
• Personal account mirroring

Main Features

• Fast local trade copying
• Low latency execution
• Multiple slave accounts support
• Copy open positions on startup
• Stable file-based communication
• Easy setup

Slave Identification Modes

  1. Account Number
    Enter slave account number in Accounts field.

Example:
12345678

  1. Custom User ID
    Use custom ID when running multiple slaves on the same account.

Example:
GOLD1, FX1

━━━━━━━━━━
Important
━━━━━━━━━━

This is a fast local Trade Copier version.

Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.

For copying between different computers or VPS servers, a network version is planned.
Follow updates and video tutorials for future releases.

Input Parameters

Accounts – slave account numbers or IDs
Check Changes – refresh interval in milliseconds
Copy Open Positions On Start – send current open trades after launch

Use together with:

MT5 Trade Copier Slave EA

MT4 Trade Copier Slave EA

Video Tutorials:

 Main Overview
 MT4 to MT5 Setup
• MT5 → MT4 Full Synchronization
• Symbol Mapping (XAUUSD = GOLD)


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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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