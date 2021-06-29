Tribute Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 5 November 2025
- Activations: 5
The expert analizes the price movement continuously and if specific movement is detected it places pending orders very close (using the default settings) to the price , using small stops and trailstop for taking profit . No martingale or lot size increase is used .
Tribute Scalper is mainly based on the possible mean return of the price when fast price movements occure. BuyStop or SellStop orders are placed shortly behind the price , taking into account that usualy fast price movement up , may have a smaller fast down-movement also .
Low latency , small spread brokers are ideal for best results .
Recommended Timeframe : M1;
Recommended Pairs : EurUsd , US30 , GBP pairs.
Very interesting ea, it is rare to have this type of ea at this price