Pico Scalper is an expert advisor that uses customizable support and resistance price values for opening new trades. The support and resistance levels can be customized by selecting the number of candles ("Level" parameter) from which the expert gets the highest and the lowest price values. The highest and the lowest values of the price are drawn by the expert on the chart as blue and red lines and these levels change when the Stochastic indicator dictates it.

The Stochastic indicator period can also be customized and the levels that influence the change in the trade levels.

New orders are opened only when the last candle closes above or bellow the drawn support or resistance levels.

Reverse - the trades can also be reversed, from the on trend opening to the counter trend - swing from the established support and resistance trade levels.

Stop Loss and Take Profit values are Virtual values and they act only when a new candle opens. Trailing Stop, which is not virtual, also acts only when a new candle opens.

Optimization - due to the fact that the expert operates only on the newly opened candle, optimization can be done using Open Price mode (fastest) and the result will be the same as on Every Tick mode, but a lot faster. The OnTester fuction from the Optimization/Tester module will display the value from the Profit/Drawdown result, so the optimized results can be sorted easier and faster directly from the optimization module.

Default set : EurUsd , M15 Timeframe.

Alternative settings for other symbols can be found in the "Comments" section.