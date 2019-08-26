Close All If Profit

The expert closes all open and pending orders if a certain profit target or loss is achieved . The orders may be selected by all symbols , by magic , by symbol or by magic and symbol . The expert also has a Testing Mode only for demo testing and visualisaton which must be set to false when using live , because with Testing Mode set to true , the expert opens orders . If you don't want it to open orders , set Testing Mode to "false".

The expert takes into consideration commissions and swaps too .

The Magic Number setting is used if you want to close the orders by magic (opened b other EA's) or by symbol and magic .

For using it for just a symbol , the EA must be run on the symbol chart you want to use it , set the close all by symbol to true and the other settings to false .

For the closing with symbol and magic the EA must run on the chart symbol that you want to manage .

For all symbols , the EA may be run on any chart .