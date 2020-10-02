Neural Links

The expert is built using three lairs of neurons for each side , long/short and they are all conditioned by a complementary one which is used as a filter . The trading direction is reset if the first lair of neurons give an oposite signal . The expert is mainly built for the EUR\USD , GBP\USD pairs , M15 timeframe .

All settings are available in the "Comments" section in Post #1.

The default set has a slightly rised level of risk , for a safer setting the "Use_Rescovery " parameter may be set to "false".

Lot size can be manually input or the "Auto_Lot" feature can be used by ajusting the "Risk_Ratio" parameter . If "Auto_Lot" is used , the lot size increases once the account equity increases and it is not decreased if the equity goes lower in order to mantain the recovery proportion .

The neuron lairs are influenced by the "Lairs_Affinity" and the "Threshold_Value" parameters . First one , the "Lairs_Affinity" parameter is the main filter for all neuron lairs and the "Threshold_Value" is used only for the firs lair of neurons .

The number of neuro-lairs used is customisable , the default set uses all three of them , using two , or only the first one will produce more trades , but the risk of drawdown will also be increased . The long or short positions may be closed by oposite signal or just by TP or SL by setting the "Close_By_Oposite_Signal" parameter to true or false .

The "Recovery function" if used , increases lot size to the next trade acoording to the input values for each additional loss in order to recover the accumulated loss/losses .

If MT4 is restarted and there is no open order , all progress through the neuron lairs is reset and the expert will wait for the first signal again .





