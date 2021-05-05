S Winger is an expert advisor that uses former highs and lows combined with the MACD indicator in order to place its trades . The expert waits until a certain trade level is breached , then the MACD indicator is used for confirmation of the next trade to be opened .The default set uses the account currency ( made for USD , but may work with other account currencies also , if profit and max loss parameters are ajusted ) . If profit is not achieved from first trade , the expert will open more trades at the most probable price reversal level until profit is achieved .

Recommended Pair : EUR/USD ;

Timeframe : H1 ;

Lot size can be manually or automatic , if automatic lot size is chosen , lot size is not lowered if "KeepHigherLot" parameter is set to "true" , in order to keep the ratios between orders and pottential profit . In order to reset the automatic lot calculation , the expert must be relaunched . In automatic lot mode , profit and maxloss in currency become profit factor and max loss factor , they are correlated with lot size .

For users with a higher apetite for risk , there is a lot amplification parameter , that can increase lot size according to current drawdown and if profit is not reached from first order , the next order will be with higher lot size , the higher the amplification parameter , the higher the next lot size will be (it will be displayed on chart comment ).

The expert also has safety stop options if the user wants it to stop trading if a certain drawdown is reached . Drawdown is computed as percentage of the account balance .