Linear Weighted MA on EurUsd

The expert uses Linear Weighted Moving Average to place pending stop orders , in combination with Dark Cloud Cover and Piercing Line candle formations . The closing of the orders is done using the newly formed highs or lows of the price .

The EA is made for long term trading and it is built specially for EUR/USD pair .

Recomended TIMEFRAME H1 .

Pair EUR/USD .

Parameters : Lots-for fixed lot size .

Manage Lot- true/false;

Risk Percent - if Manage Lot is set to true ;

StopLoss / Take Profit ;

LWMA Period ;

The expert also has Trail Stop and Breakeven functions .