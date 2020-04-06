Linear Weighted MA on EurUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Version: 1.0
The expert uses Linear Weighted Moving Average to place pending stop orders , in combination with Dark Cloud Cover and Piercing Line candle formations . The closing of the orders is done using the newly formed highs or lows of the price .
The EA is made for long term trading and it is built specially for EUR/USD pair .
Recomended TIMEFRAME H1 .
Pair EUR/USD .
Parameters : Lots-for fixed lot size .
Manage Lot- true/false;
Risk Percent - if Manage Lot is set to true ;
StopLoss / Take Profit ;
LWMA Period ;
The expert also has Trail Stop and Breakeven functions .