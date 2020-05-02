Report By Magic Number

Having more expert advisors running on the same account , eventually leads us to the question , which one of them are winners , or which are dragging down the account ? With this in mind I created this simple utility for displaying profits or losses taken by each expert advisor over time .

This utility can be run as an expert advisor and can display up to 10 magic number results . If the inputs are left to zero , the results displayed are from the manually placed orders . It also displays deposits and withdrawals , so that we know where we started from .

The utility takes into account only closed trades and it can be used even if the market is closed .

Prefferably , run it on a symbol that you don't execute trades on and without the chart grid , for better visuallity .



