Hammer SS GpbUsd
- Experts
- Catalin Zachiu
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This expert places pending stop orders using the Hammer and Shooting Star candle patterns at trade levels calculated using highest and lowest price from the last 40 candles combined with Bar Range . It is a long term expert and is especially made for the GPB/USD pair , M 15 timeframe . All positions have Stop Loss and Take Profit and the option to be closed at the end of the day . Lot size may be fixed or % of the account balance . If Risk Percent parameter is left to zero , the EA will use the fixed lot size . Recommended Risk Percent : 1% .
Recommended pair : GPB/USD ;
Timeframe : M 15 .