Breakout In Japan

The expert places pending orders around important trade levels and if they are activated whithin the input validity of the order they may be closed by Take Profit , Stop Loss , by implemented indicators (Williams Percent Range , Bollinger Bands , Momentum) or by the number of candles passed since the order has opened .

It also has BreakEven , TrailStop and AutoLot management functions .

Preferred pair : USD/JPY ;

Timeframe : H1 ;