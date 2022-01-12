This expert advisor is built mainly for EUR/USD pair H1 timeframe . It is a very simple robot that sells on bull candle and buys on bear candle . If the profit is not reached after the first buy order or sell order , then the expert is preset to wait for a number of candles to form , then it starts to open orders again , cummulating the orders in order to achieve profit .Lot size is slightly increased after a certain number of orders if the profit target is not reached . Profit may be input in currency and takes into consideration swaps and commissions too .

The profit parameter is linked with lot size , if lot size is 0.03 for example and the "Profit" parameter is set to 1 , then the closed profit will be 3 $ .

The "Increase After" parameter determines how many orders will be opened until the expert starts to increase lot size in order to achieve profit .

"Skip Buys" and "Skip Sells" parameters determine how many candles the expert will wait after first buy or sell and then continue to open orders , targetting the specified profit .

More settings for other pairs can be found in the product "Comments" section .