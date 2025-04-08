Moving Average Twist

The expert is based on two moving averages , one of them is used for opening orders and the other one is used for closing , each of them having separate settings .

The "Twist" comes from the fact that for closing the orders , the classic condition is not used , if a closing signal appears , the EA has the capability to skip the first or several closing conditions and so the chances for increased profit rises . The expert also has a buit-in recovery mode with a maximum of ten steps , in which , lot size can be increased or decreased after each pottential loss , all of them being configurable and optimizable . Recovery can also be enabled or disabled by the user .

The default settings are built for the Eur/Usd H1 timeframe , additional settings can be found in the first comment in the "Comments" section .

Using Auto_Lot feature - lot size is not lowered if the account balance is smaller than the initial account balance(used when the expert first started) ; in order to reset the lot size calculation(auto-lot mode) and actualized to a new , smaller balance , the expert must be relaunched .

Optimization of the parameters was made using the last 10 years of chart history , for the default set and for the additional settings provided in the "Comments" section also .



















