Moving Average Twist

The expert is based on two moving averages , one of them is used for opening orders and the other one is used for closing , each of them having separate settings .

The "Twist" comes from the fact that for closing the orders , the classic condition is not used , if a closing signal appears , the EA has the capability to skip the first or several closing conditions and so the chances for increased profit rises . The expert also has a buit-in recovery mode with a maximum of ten steps , in which , lot size can be increased or decreased after each pottential loss , all of them being configurable and optimizable . Recovery can also be enabled or disabled by the user .

The default settings are built for the Eur/Usd H1 timeframe , additional settings can be found in the first comment in the "Comments" section .

Using Auto_Lot feature - lot size is not lowered if the account balance is smaller than the initial account balance(used when the expert  first started) ; in order to reset the lot size calculation(auto-lot mode) and actualized to a new , smaller balance , the expert must be relaunched .

Optimization of the parameters was made using the last 10 years of chart history , for the default set and for the additional settings provided in the "Comments" section also .






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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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EU Scalp
Catalin Zachiu
5 (2)
Experts
The expert is a combination of two strategies , first one is preset to work against the direction of the price movement and the second one is working on it , based on the probability of price breakouts or swings that occure at important trade levels . The default settings are optimized for the EurUsd pair M15 Timeframe and the expert can be easily optimized using just "Open Price" mode because the opening and closing of trades take place only on new candle open (can be modified by setting "Trade
Eu Scalp Indi
Catalin Zachiu
Indicators
Scalping indicator with alerts : EU Scalp indicator is a combination of two working sets , first one is preset to work against the direction of the price movement and the second one is working on the direction of the price movement , based on the probability of price swings or breakouts that occure at important trade levels . The default settings are optimized for the   EurUsd pair M5 Timeframe ,  more settings can be found in the "Comments" section at first comment . Lot zise recommandation is
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Report By Magic MT5
Catalin Zachiu
5 (1)
Utilities
Having more expert advisors running on the same account , eventually leads us to the question , which one of them are winners , or which are dragging down the account ? With this in mind I created this simple utility for displaying profits or losses taken by each expert advisor over time . This utility can be run as an expert advisor and can display up to 9 magic number results  . If the inputs are left to zero , the results displayed are from the manually placed orders . It also displays deposi
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Report By Magic Number
Catalin Zachiu
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Having more expert advisors running on the same account , eventually leads us to the question , which one of them are winners , or which are dragging down the account ? With this in mind I created this simple utility for displaying profits or losses taken by each expert advisor over time . This utility can be run as an expert advisor and can display up to 10 magic number results  . If the inputs are left to zero , the results displayed are from the manually placed orders . It also displays depos
FREE
GapRevScalper
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This is a simple but potentialy effective if used right , based on trades opened if gaps occur between candles . The input values for the gap sizes are measured in points . The last gap between two candles and also the time of the gap is displayed on the chart comment . Not all brokers might be suitable for this trading robot . The testing and optimization are based on MQL 5 price history . It also has Smart Lot management function that increases lot size on wining trades and decreases lot size
Eusd48LevelScalper
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This system is a long term scalper with a 200 Point profit target . It opens an order following the direction of the price movement after a trading level is breached and the breach is large , following the momentum of the price movement . The order is closed using Macd indicator if it isn't closed with profit .        The best results are on the EUR/USD pair on the H1 timeframe  . The system also has a "lot" management function and I recommend not risking more than 1% of the account equi
HitAndRun
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The system is a combination of two strategies , one complementing the other .Main strategy uses virtual trade lines in order to open it's orders and the other strategy opens one or multiple orders for achieving profit if the price moves out of a predefined range . Virtual trade lines are also based on trade channel , also having the possibility to place trades over or under the computed channel line . The same channel is also used for the second strategy , but other trade conditions are add
HR RSI Scalper
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The Ultimate Scalping Trading Robot , RSI Scalper , offers precision, profit, and loss recovery, making it ideal for traders seeking high performance. This powerful scalping Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for speed, precision, and intelligent risk management, transforming trades into strategic wins through its adaptive lot-sizing system, integrated loss recovery, and time-controlled strategy. It excels in fast and efficient scalping , optimized for quick market movements and securing profits w
Level Harvester
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The robot places pending or market orders at key price levels and closes orders , or the basket of orders  when the profit target is reached .If the profit target is not reached by the first opened order it makes use of the power of accumulation , it accumulates orders untill the profit target is reached .         Profit Factor is calculated using lot size , for 0.01 lots the profit should be 1$ if the Profit Factor is set to 1, 10$ for 0.1 lots ,100$ for 1 lot and so on .Profit Factor and
Three In One Combo
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This is a four strategy in one EA , but two of them have the same closing conditions if the Profit Target or Stop Loss is not reached , Strategy 2 and 3. The first strategy places Buystop/Sellstop orders at key price levels with small stops and closes by implemented indicator,after a certain number of bars or Take Profit function.The user may choose what option for closing may preffer . Close by Macd Offset parameter closes the order by Macd only after the number of bars for the open order h
Tops Scalper
Catalin Zachiu
4.2 (10)
Experts
The robot places BuyStop/SellStop orders at a short distance from key price levels , trying to take advantage of the triggering of stops or pending orders accumulated at those levels . It is highly recommended to use a low slippage , low spread broker , fast computer or vps and low latency trading  server for the robot to manage to work correctly . Trades may be also managed by profit or loss in currency  canceling TakeProfit , StopLoss , TrailStop by setting them to 0 and BreakEven by setting t
Tops RangeR
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The expert places limit orders above or bellow key price levels (support and resistance) trying to buy lower and sell higher than the key price levels and when the total sum of buy orders, in currency or the total sum of sell orders reaches the profit factor or the maximum loss factor allowed the EA closes all opened orders. The LotMultiplier parameter multiplies lot size in accordance with floating loss and it also influences the Profit Factor parameter and Max Loss Factor parameter. If you don
Close All If Profit
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The expert closes all open and pending orders if a certain profit target or loss is achieved . The orders may be selected by all symbols , by magic , by symbol or by magic and symbol . The expert also has a Testing Mode only for demo testing and visualisaton which must be set to false when using live  , because with Testing Mode set to true , the expert opens orders . If you don't want it to open orders , set Testing Mode to "false".  The expert takes into consideration commissions and swaps too
Lite Expo
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert advisor is built mainly for  EUR/USD pair H1 timeframe . It is a very simple robot that sells on bull candle and buys on bear candle . If the profit is not reached after the first buy order or sell order , then the expert is preset to wait for a number of candles to form  , then it starts to open orders again , cummulating the orders in order to achieve profit .Lot size is slightly increased after a certain number of orders if the profit target is not reached . Profit may be input in
Seven AM
Catalin Zachiu
5 (2)
Experts
The EA places pending buystop and sellstop every day at 7 am in order to catch the possible breakout upward or downward for the day to come . If the orders aren't triggered they are deleted in the evening right before midnight . The default setting uses 1000 point stop and take profit and the EA has a martingale lot amplification factor wich can be enabled or disabled by the input parameter . Default setting : EurUsd , H1 timeframe . Use on H1 timeframe , forex major pairs : EurUsd , GbpUsd , Au
Breakout In Japan
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The expert places pending orders around important trade levels and if they are activated whithin the input validity of the order they may be closed by Take Profit , Stop Loss , by implemented indicators (Williams Percent Range , Bollinger Bands , Momentum) or by the number of candles passed since the order has opened . It also has BreakEven , TrailStop and AutoLot management functions . Preferred pair : USD/JPY ; Timeframe : H1 ;
Linear Weighted MA on EurUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The expert uses Linear Weighted Moving Average to place pending stop orders , in combination with Dark Cloud Cover and Piercing Line candle formations . The closing of the orders is done using the newly formed highs or lows of the price .        The EA is made for long term trading and it is built specially for EUR/USD pair . Recomended TIMEFRAME H1 . Pair EUR/USD . Parameters : Lots-for fixed lot size . Manage Lot- true/false; Risk Percent - if Manage Lot is set to true ; StopLoss / Take
SR Doji EurUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . The expert also has Trail Stop and Breakeven functions for users who want to use them .  Recommended on : EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
Hammer SS
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert places pending stop orders using the Hammer and Shooting Star candle patterns at trade levels calculated using highest and lowest price from the last 40 candles combined with Bar Range . It is a long term expert and is especially made for the GPB/USD pair  , M 15 timeframe . All positions have Stop Loss and Take Profit and the option to be closed at the end of the day . Lot size may be fixed or % of the account equity .The expert also has TrailStop and BreakEven functions . TakeProfi
Neural Links
Catalin Zachiu
5 (1)
Experts
The expert is built using three lairs of neurons for each side , long/short and they are all conditioned by a complementary one which is used as a filter . The trading direction is reset if the first lair of neurons give an oposite signal . The expert is mainly built for the EUR\USD , GBP\USD pairs , M15 timeframe .  All settings are available in the "Comments" section in Post #1. The default set has a slightly rised level of risk , for a safer setting the "Use_Rescovery " parameter may be set t
Moving Average Twist Mt4
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The expert is based on two moving averages , one of them is used for opening orders and the other one is used for closing , each of them having separate settings . The   "Twist"   comes from the fact that for closing the orders , the classic condition is not used , if a closing signal appears , the EA has the capability to skip the first or several closing conditions and so the chances for increased profit rises . The expert also has a buit-in recovery mode with a maximum of ten steps , in which
S Winger
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
S Winger is an expert advisor that uses former highs and lows combined with the MACD indicator in order to place its trades . The expert waits until a certain trade level is breached , then the MACD indicator is used for confirmation of the next trade to be opened .The default set uses the account currency ( made for USD , but may work with other account currencies also , if profit and max loss parameters are ajusted ) . If profit is not achieved from first trade , the expert will open more trad
Tribute Scalper
Catalin Zachiu
2.33 (3)
Experts
The expert analizes the price movement continuously and if specific movement is detected it places pending orders very close (using the default settings) to the price , using small stops and trailstop for taking profit . No martingale or lot size increase is used . Tribute Scalper is mainly based on the possible  mean return of the price when fast price movements occure. BuyStop or SellStop orders are placed shortly behind the price , taking into account that usualy fast price movement up , may
Exo Scalper
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Enter a Novel Phase of Forex Trading with the Exo Scalper Introducing the Exo Scalper, a technologically advanced forex trading solution meticulously crafted for major currency pairs. This innovative trading algorithm integrates a customizable price channel strategy with the analytical capabilities of the MACD indicator, facilitating data-driven precision in trade execution. Innovative Strategy Fusion: The Exo Scalper seamlessly combines a customizable price channel strategy with the analytic
CandleWave
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
CandleWave : Surfing the Financial Tides Introduction Are you a trader seeking the ultimate edge? Look no further than CandleWave, your strategic co-pilot for navigating the unpredictable waters of the financial markets. This expert advisor (EA) combines the ancient wisdom of Japanese candlesticks with modern analytics, creating a powerful synergy that could redefine your trading game. Features Moving Average Mastery The simple moving average (SMA) acts as your compass, guiding you through the
Pico Scalper
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Pico Scalper is an expert advisor that uses customizable support and resistance price values for opening new trades. The support and resistance levels can be customized by selecting the number of candles ("Level" parameter) from which the expert gets the highest and the lowest price values. The highest and the lowest values of the price are drawn by the expert on the chart as blue and red lines and these levels change when the Stochastic indicator dictates it.  The Stochastic indicator period ca
Bijou
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Bijou EA – Precision & Elegance in EURUSD Trading Elevate your trading with Bijou , a high-precision Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand refined execution and rigorous risk control. Specifically optimized for EURUSD on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe , Bijou is more than just a bot—it is a polished technological tool designed to identify and capture the most high-probability opportunities in the market. The Strategy Philosophy Bijou operates on the principle of institutional trend
Hammer SS GpbUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert places pending stop orders using the Hammer and Shooting Star candle patterns at trade levels calculated using highest and lowest price from the last 40 candles combined with Bar Range . It is a long term expert and is especially made for the GPB/USD pair  , M 15 timeframe . All positions have Stop Loss and Take Profit and the option to be closed at the end of the day . Lot size may be fixed or % of the account balance . If Risk Percent parameter is left to zero  , the EA will use th
SR Doji EurUsd MT5
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
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