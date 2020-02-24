SR Doji EurUsd MT5
- Experts
- Catalin Zachiu
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 February 2020
- Activations: 5
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do.
EUR/USD only - M 15 Timeframe .