PA Dog use mainly price action to open and close orders. No indicator is used. The most advance enter and quit strategy is created with real trading experience to adapt most market situation.

It is very easy to setup with no much knowledge. You can just start with default set to trade EURUSD instantly.

The strategy is well tuned to apply for long time running for most major currency pair.

No Grid

No Martingale

No Hedging

No Arbitrage

It is advised to use a VPS with low latency and a low spread broker with excellent execution time. You can start with 0.1 lot on 500 USD account.

Default setting is for EURUSD M30.





Parameters

Magic = Magic number

Comment = Comment

Orders = Maximum orders in one direction

Risk = Risk percentage

Lots = Lots size

Slippage = Maximum allowed slippage

Spread = Maximum allowed spread

ProfitFactor = Profit factor use for take profit

StopLossRatio = Stop loss ratio use for stop loss

ATRLevel = Bars use for ATR indicator

BuyDelta = Buy delta in order open

SellDelta = Sell delta in order open

BarRatio = Bar ratio to check with pattern

PartialClose = Total times of partial close

CheckRatio = Bar checking ratio (Less value mean more tight checking)

BreakEvenRatio = Break even ratio

TradeDay = Open trade only in day (comma separated)

Marubozu = Enable price action pattern Marubozu

MarubozuFactor = Orders multiplier for Marubozu

Three = Enable price action pattern Three

ThreeFactor = Orders multiplier for Three

Harami = Enable price action pattern Harami

HaramiFactor = Orders multiplier for Harami

Engulfing = Enable price action pattern Engulfing

EngulfingFactor = Orders multiplier for Engulfing

CutSpread = Ignore bar with spread

ReverseClose = Close orders when signal reversed



