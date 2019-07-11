PA Dog

PA Dog use mainly price action to open and close orders. No indicator is used. The most advance enter and quit strategy is created with real trading experience to adapt most market situation.

It is very easy to setup with no much knowledge. You can just start with default set to trade EURUSD instantly.

The strategy is well tuned to apply for long time running for most major currency pair.

  • No Grid
  • No Martingale
  • No Hedging
  • No Arbitrage

It is advised to use a VPS with low latency and a low spread broker with excellent execution time. You can start with 0.1 lot on 500 USD account.

Default setting is for EURUSD M30.


Parameters

  • Magic = Magic number
  • Comment = Comment
  • Orders = Maximum orders in one direction
  • Risk = Risk percentage
  • Lots = Lots size
  • Slippage = Maximum allowed slippage
  • Spread = Maximum allowed spread
  • ProfitFactor = Profit factor use for take profit
  • StopLossRatio = Stop loss ratio use for stop loss
  • ATRLevel = Bars use for ATR indicator
  • BuyDelta = Buy delta in order open
  • SellDelta = Sell delta in order open
  • BarRatio = Bar ratio to check with pattern
  • PartialClose = Total times of partial close 
  • CheckRatio = Bar checking ratio (Less value mean more tight checking)
  • BreakEvenRatio = Break even ratio
  • TradeDay = Open trade only in day (comma separated)
  • Marubozu = Enable price action pattern Marubozu
  • MarubozuFactor = Orders multiplier for Marubozu
  • Three = Enable price action pattern Three
  • ThreeFactor =  Orders multiplier for Three
  • Harami = Enable price action pattern Harami
  • HaramiFactor =  Orders multiplier for Harami
  • Engulfing = Enable price action pattern Engulfing
  • EngulfingFactor =  Orders multiplier for Engulfing
  • CutSpread = Ignore bar with spread
  • ReverseClose = Close orders when signal reversed


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5 (2)
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
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4.67 (3)
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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MuteLight AK Trade Pro
Chi Hi Wu
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