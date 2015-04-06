GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order.

The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data.

Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order.

In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses.

After a thorough study of this strategy on the existing pairs, GOAL TIME could show a better adaptation with the two pairs (USDCHF and USDCAD).





EA Parameters

LOT - To enter the appropriate trading volume (Default value: 0,1)

- To enter the appropriate trading volume MAX SPREAD - To enter the amount of max spread in points (Default value: 3)

- To enter the amount of max spread in points MAGIC NUMBER - To enter an identifier of the orders (Default value: 0)





Recommended setting

Working time - 24H/24

- 24H/24 Pairs - USDCHF, USDCAD

- USDCHF, USDCAD Minimum balance - $1000

- $1000 Max spread - 3

- 3 Lot :

: lot = 0,1 for balance $1000

lot = 0,5 for balance $5000

lot = 1,0 for balance $10000

lot = 5,0 for balance $50000

...

In case the EA is activated on the two symbols, the lot must be divided in two.





Recommended investment

This EA is intended for traders wishing to invest their deposited amounts for a period of 3 months, 6 months or year (see list of backtests).

For 3 months, 6 months or year

Pair - USDCHF

- USDCHF

Timeframe - M5