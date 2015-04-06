Goal Time

GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order.

The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data.

Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order.

In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses.

After a thorough study of this strategy on the existing pairs, GOAL TIME could show a better adaptation with the two pairs (USDCHF and USDCAD).


EA Parameters

  • LOT - To enter the appropriate trading volume (Default value: 0,1)
  • MAX SPREAD - To enter the amount of max spread in points (Default value: 3)
  • MAGIC NUMBER - To enter an identifier of the orders (Default value: 0)


Recommended setting

  • Working time - 24H/24
  • Pairs - USDCHF, USDCAD
  • Minimum balance - $1000
  • Max spread - 3
  • Lot:
    1. lot = 0,1 for balance $1000
    2. lot = 0,5 for balance $5000
    3. lot = 1,0 for balance $10000
    4. lot = 5,0 for balance $50000
    5. ...
In case the EA is activated on the two symbols, the lot must be divided in two.


Recommended investment

This EA is intended for traders wishing to invest their deposited amounts for a period of 3 months, 6 months or year (see list of backtests).

  • For 3 months, 6 months or year
    • Pair - USDCHF
    • Timeframe - M5
  • Only For a year
    • Pair - USDCAD
    • Timeframe - M30
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Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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