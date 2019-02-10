The system is a combination of two strategies , one complementing the other .Main strategy uses virtual trade lines in order to open it's orders and the other strategy opens one or multiple orders for achieving profit if the price moves out of a predefined range .

Virtual trade lines are also based on trade channel , also having the possibility to place trades over or under the computed channel line . The same channel is also used for the second strategy , but other trade conditions are added for opening the trades .For second strategy , after the price moves out of the channel , MACD indicator is used for confirming the trade conditions .

From version 4.4 , the default settings have changed to better ones , original default settings , adapted settings(from 4.3 to 4.4) and other additional settings for version 4.4 can be found in the "Comments" section at post #89.

Default set : EUR/USD M15.

Parameters :

Magic - Magic Number .

Lots - Lot size if lot size used is fixed and no auto lot management is used ;

Manage_Lot - true/false - if true , lot size will be automatically calculated by the EA ; if false , fixed lot size will be used;

Risk Percent - is used in the auto lot management , if set to 1 , with Manage Lot set to true , it will open 0.01 lot size for every 100$ of the account equity .

Hard Stop - is a normal stoploss ,set in points , based on the pending order placement or on the virtual trade level , if virtual pending orders are used ; if it is set to 0 it is not used ;

Virtual Stop - closes the open order if it was triggered at worse price than initially requested , so that the loss is not larger than it should be ; it is set in points and is not used if it set to 0;

Take Profit - normal takeprofit , set in points , based on the pending order placement or on the virtual trade level , not used if set to 0;

Close Orders by Macd indicator or after a certain number of bars after the order was opened , customisable (true or false) ;

Close by Macd Offset : delays the closing by Macd to prevent premature closing ;

CloseByNewLevel - if true , moves the TakeProfit to a newly formed trade level ;

CloseAtEndOfDay ;

TrailingStop - set in points , not used if set to 0;

TrailStep - the step in points the TrailingStop will move;

StartTrailAfter - starts TrailingStop only after the input number of points;

BreakEven - true/false ;

BreakEven after points - moves the Stop after the input number of points ;

BreakEvenPoints - points to lock in profit if BreakEvenAfterPoints is activated;

Level - set to 48 - upper and lower levels from the last 48 candles in the chart ;

VirtualPendingOrders - if true , market orders will be used instead of pending orders;

MaxSpreadPoints - the maximum spread in points allowed for market orders;

Working time for sending market orders : StartTime , EndTime;

Loss Recovery function can use lot multiplication to achieve profit , places market orders based on high/low trade levels combined with MACD indicator . Profit and loss can be managed by normal SL or TP , or by account currency.



