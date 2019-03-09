Level Harvester
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 17 October 2025
- Activations: 5
The robot places pending or market orders at key price levels and closes orders , or the basket of orders when the profit target is reached .If the profit target is not reached by the first opened order it makes use of the power of accumulation , it accumulates orders untill the profit target is reached .
Profit Factor is calculated using lot size , for 0.01 lots the profit should be 1$ if the Profit Factor is set to 1, 10$ for 0.1 lots ,100$ for 1 lot and so on .Profit Factor and Loss Factor are correlated with lot size .
The EA also has a built in spread filter when opening market orders (using "Virtual Drive") and a separate spread filter for closing orders . The spread filter for closing orders can prevent the premature closing when the spread is larger than normal , at midnight or weekends .
Virtual Drive mode uses market orders instead of pending and the trade levels are drawen on the symbol's chart. Using this mode , the market orders are opened only when a new candle starts forming , this confirming that the last candle closed above or bellow the established trade level.
The default set is made for EurUsd , H1 Timeframe .
A low latency broker is recommended and a relatively fast computer or VPS due to possible fast changes in market prices .
Recommended Pair EUR/USD ; Other pairs set files can e found in the "Comments" section .
Timeframe H1 ;
Risk - calculated correctly for accounts in USD ;
Profit Factor - calculated correctly for accounts in USD ;
Level - upper and lower levels from the last "X" candles in the chart ;
MaxSpread - Maximum Spread allowed when opening orders ;
Parameter description :
Lots-manual lot size
Auto_Lot-if set to true ,
then manual lot size is not used ,
but "Risk" parameter is used , if Risk is set
to 1 on a 1000 $ account , then 0.01 lot size
will be the computed lot size
KeepHighLot- if AutoLot is set to true and drawdown starts to increase
then the computed lot will not go lower than the previous used lot size
LowOffSet-if different from zero, then the lowest trade level is not used , but it
is offset by the number of input points , it can take positive or negative
values , above or bellow the lowest price calculated
HighOffSet- same as the lowoffset but the reference is the highest price
Highest and lowest price are computed from the "Level" parameter which is
preset to 50 ( 50 candles on chart)
Stochastic_Period- stochastic indicator is used to reset trade levels , when stochastic
passes above 50 , the lowest trade level is changed , when it
passes bellow 50 , the highest trade level is changed
Profit_Factor-is dependent on lot size , if it is set to 1 and 0.01 lot size is
used then closed profit will be 1$ on an USD account ,or 1 EUR on an
EUR account , the EA is made for USD accounts , but works on any account
the same if profit factor is ajusted to currency type .
Profit_On_Bar- closes the orders only at the end of the bar if it is set to true ,
it may increase profit or miss profit .
Magic - expert ID , every EA has an ID number so it can identify its own orders .
Use_Safety_Stop - if se to true , it will close all orders if drawdown will increase
too much ( defined by safety stop percent parameter)
Max SpreadOpen - maximum spread allowed when opening new market orders.
Max SpreadClose - maximum spread allowed when closing orders or a basket of orders.
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