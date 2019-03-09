Level Harvester

The robot places pending or market orders at key price levels and closes orders , or the basket of orders when the profit target is reached .If the profit target is not reached by the first opened order it makes use of the power of accumulation , it accumulates orders untill the profit target is reached .

Profit Factor is calculated using lot size , for 0.01 lots the profit should be 1$ if the Profit Factor is set to 1, 10$ for 0.1 lots ,100$ for 1 lot and so on .Profit Factor and Loss Factor are correlated with lot size .

The EA also has a built in spread filter when opening market orders (using "Virtual Drive") and a separate spread filter for closing orders . The spread filter for closing orders can prevent the premature closing when the spread is larger than normal , at midnight or weekends .

Virtual Drive mode uses market orders instead of pending and the trade levels are drawen on the symbol's chart. Using this mode , the market orders are opened only when a new candle starts forming , this confirming that the last candle closed above or bellow the established trade level.

The default set is made for EurUsd , H1 Timeframe .

A low latency broker is recommended and a relatively fast computer or VPS due to possible fast changes in market prices .





Recommended Pair EUR/USD ; Other pairs set files can e found in the "Comments" section .

Timeframe H1 ;

Risk - calculated correctly for accounts in USD ;

Profit Factor - calculated correctly for accounts in USD ;

Level - upper and lower levels from the last "X" candles in the chart ;

MaxSpread - Maximum Spread allowed when opening orders ;

Parameter description :

Lots-manual lot size

Auto_Lot-if set to true ,

then manual lot size is not used ,

but "Risk" parameter is used , if Risk is set

to 1 on a 1000 $ account , then 0.01 lot size

will be the computed lot size

KeepHighLot- if AutoLot is set to true and drawdown starts to increase

then the computed lot will not go lower than the previous used lot size

LowOffSet-if different from zero, then the lowest trade level is not used , but it

is offset by the number of input points , it can take positive or negative

values , above or bellow the lowest price calculated

HighOffSet- same as the lowoffset but the reference is the highest price

Highest and lowest price are computed from the "Level" parameter which is

preset to 50 ( 50 candles on chart)

Stochastic_Period- stochastic indicator is used to reset trade levels , when stochastic

passes above 50 , the lowest trade level is changed , when it

passes bellow 50 , the highest trade level is changed

Profit_Factor-is dependent on lot size , if it is set to 1 and 0.01 lot size is

used then closed profit will be 1$ on an USD account ,or 1 EUR on an

EUR account , the EA is made for USD accounts , but works on any account

the same if profit factor is ajusted to currency type .

Profit_On_Bar- closes the orders only at the end of the bar if it is set to true ,

it may increase profit or miss profit .

Magic - expert ID , every EA has an ID number so it can identify its own orders .

Use_Safety_Stop - if se to true , it will close all orders if drawdown will increase

too much ( defined by safety stop percent parameter)

Max SpreadOpen - maximum spread allowed when opening new market orders.

Max SpreadClose - maximum spread allowed when closing orders or a basket of orders.

