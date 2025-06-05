Eu Scalp Indi

Scalping indicator with alerts :

EU Scalp indicator is a combination of two working sets , first one is preset to work against the direction of the price movement and the second one is working on the direction of the price movement , based on the probability of price swings or breakouts that occure at important trade levels .

The default settings are optimized for the EurUsd pair M5 Timeframe , more settings can be found in the "Comments" section at first comment .

Lot zise recommandation is diplayed on chart if you want to get the expected results , aswell as the trade levels values . Trade levels are also drawn on chart as lines .

The indicator is preset to send an alert when the price reaches one of the active trade levels and an arrow indicates for a buy (blue) , or sell (red) and also when the order should be closed . The order alerts will be activated only when a new candle appears and the trade level has been breached by the body of the last candle.

An expert advisor working like this indicator can be found on my seller profile , that can be used for further optimization or live trading .

The EU Scalp indicator can be tested using Strategy Tester if the file is copied into the "Experts" folder .Potential profits are calculated using the price and the recommended lot sizes from the chart comment .



