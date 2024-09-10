Report By Magic MT5
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 14 October 2024
Having more expert advisors running on the same account , eventually leads us to the question , which one of them are winners , or which are dragging down the account ? With this in mind I created this simple utility for displaying profits or losses taken by each expert advisor over time .
This utility can be run as an expert advisor and can display up to 9 magic number results . If the inputs are left to zero , the results displayed are from the manually placed orders . It also displays deposits and withdrawals , so that we know where we started from .
The utility takes into account only closed trades and it can be used even if the market is closed .
If an order is opened by an expert advisor and then closed manually , the result will be added to the manual orders ( Magic 0 ).
Preferably , run it on a symbol that you don't execute trades on and without the chart grid , for better visibility .
Its rare for people to run multiple EAs, well most fail anyways :-) But in the event you do manage to get success, this tool helps. I run 27 EAs in my portfolio and although very basic this helps to analyse the problem strategies straight away. Would be good if it can be enhanced to automatically get information of active EAs comments and breakdown by trades on the day. Considering it's a gift from the developer, so well done!