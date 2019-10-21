Seven AM
- Experts
- Catalin Zachiu
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 17 March 2024
- Activations: 5
The EA places pending buystop and sellstop every day at 7 am in order to catch the possible breakout upward or downward for the day to come . If the orders aren't triggered they are deleted in the evening right before midnight . The default setting uses 1000 point stop and take profit and the EA has a martingale lot amplification factor wich can be enabled or disabled by the input parameter .
Default setting : EurUsd , H1 timeframe .
Use on H1 timeframe , forex major pairs : EurUsd , GbpUsd , AudUsd, UsdJpy , UsdCad , UsdChf .
The newest settings can be found in the "Comments" section .
Very good Program and great support from Mr. Zachiu. I've tested on USDJPY from 01.01.2020 (one year) @ H1- Account 10.000 EUR, and changed some parameters (07:00 to 20:00 GMT), SL=TP= 400 point, both Offsets applied to 200 point (with & without Martingale). I've reduced the risk by changing the steps to: step_1: 1.0 (0.01 Lot); step_2: 3.0 (0.03 Lot); step_3: 6.0 (0.06 Lot) & all by level 7. This EA is flexible regardless the Martingale. For conservative Traders, then NO Martingale, but it works.