The EA places pending buystop and sellstop every day at 7 am in order to catch the possible breakout upward or downward for the day to come . If the orders aren't triggered they are deleted in the evening right before midnight . The default setting uses 1000 point stop and take profit and the EA has a martingale lot amplification factor wich can be enabled or disabled by the input parameter .

Default setting : EurUsd , H1 timeframe .

Use on H1 timeframe , forex major pairs : EurUsd , GbpUsd , AudUsd, UsdJpy , UsdCad , UsdChf .

The newest settings can be found in the "Comments" section .



