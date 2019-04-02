Eusd48LevelScalper

This system is a long term scalper with a 200 Point profit target . It opens an order following the direction of the price movement after a trading level is breached and the breach is large , following the momentum of the price movement . The order is closed using Macd indicator if it isn't closed with profit .

The best results are on the EUR/USD pair on the H1 timeframe . The system also has a "lot" management function and I recommend not risking more than 1% of the account equity , the default setting is 0.5 for more safety . The calculation of the "lot" size is correctly done if the account currency is USD , for other currencies you can first try with a lower setting .





Pairs : EUR/USD .

Timeframe : H1 .

Parameters :

Lots : lot size;

ManageLot : If you want the EA to increase "lot" size in accordance with account equity ;

RiskInPercent : set to 0.5 by default ;

TakeProfit : set to 200 Points , works best ;

BreachSize : 200 Points ;

Level : set to 48 - upper and lower levels from the last 48 candles in the chart ;

Magic : The magic number of the EA , to differentiate the orders from other EA's .