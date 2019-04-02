Eusd48LevelScalper

        This system is a long term scalper with a 200 Point profit target . It opens an order following the direction of the price movement after a trading level is breached and the breach is large , following the momentum of the price movement . The order is closed using Macd indicator if it isn't closed with profit .

       The best results are on the EUR/USD pair on the H1 timeframe  . The system also has a "lot" management function and I recommend not risking more than 1% of the account equity , the default setting is 0.5 for more safety . The calculation  of the "lot" size is correctly done if the account currency is USD , for other currencies you can first try with a lower setting .


    Pairs : EUR/USD .

    Timeframe : H1 .

         Parameters :

Lots : lot size;

ManageLot : If you want the EA to increase "lot" size in accordance with account equity ;

RiskInPercent : set to 0.5 by default  ;

TakeProfit : set to 200 Points , works best ;

BreachSize : 200 Points ;

Level : set to 48 - upper and lower levels from the last 48 candles in the chart ;

Magic : The magic number of the EA , to differentiate the orders from other EA's .

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Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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The expert places limit orders above or bellow key price levels (support and resistance) trying to buy lower and sell higher than the key price levels and when the total sum of buy orders, in currency or the total sum of sell orders reaches the profit factor or the maximum loss factor allowed the EA closes all opened orders. The LotMultiplier parameter multiplies lot size in accordance with floating loss and it also influences the Profit Factor parameter and Max Loss Factor parameter. If you don
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Catalin Zachiu
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Catalin Zachiu
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This expert places pending stop orders using the Hammer and Shooting Star candle patterns at trade levels calculated using highest and lowest price from the last 40 candles combined with Bar Range . It is a long term expert and is especially made for the GPB/USD pair  , M 15 timeframe . All positions have Stop Loss and Take Profit and the option to be closed at the end of the day . Lot size may be fixed or % of the account equity .The expert also has TrailStop and BreakEven functions . TakeProfi
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The expert is built using three lairs of neurons for each side , long/short and they are all conditioned by a complementary one which is used as a filter . The trading direction is reset if the first lair of neurons give an oposite signal . The expert is mainly built for the EUR\USD , GBP\USD pairs , M15 timeframe .  All settings are available in the "Comments" section in Post #1. The default set has a slightly rised level of risk , for a safer setting the "Use_Rescovery " parameter may be set t
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Experts
The expert analizes the price movement continuously and if specific movement is detected it places pending orders very close (using the default settings) to the price , using small stops and trailstop for taking profit . No martingale or lot size increase is used . Tribute Scalper is mainly based on the possible  mean return of the price when fast price movements occure. BuyStop or SellStop orders are placed shortly behind the price , taking into account that usualy fast price movement up , may
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Enter a Novel Phase of Forex Trading with the Exo Scalper Introducing the Exo Scalper, a technologically advanced forex trading solution meticulously crafted for major currency pairs. This innovative trading algorithm integrates a customizable price channel strategy with the analytical capabilities of the MACD indicator, facilitating data-driven precision in trade execution. Innovative Strategy Fusion: The Exo Scalper seamlessly combines a customizable price channel strategy with the analytic
CandleWave
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
CandleWave : Surfing the Financial Tides Introduction Are you a trader seeking the ultimate edge? Look no further than CandleWave, your strategic co-pilot for navigating the unpredictable waters of the financial markets. This expert advisor (EA) combines the ancient wisdom of Japanese candlesticks with modern analytics, creating a powerful synergy that could redefine your trading game. Features Moving Average Mastery The simple moving average (SMA) acts as your compass, guiding you through the
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Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Pico Scalper is an expert advisor that uses customizable support and resistance price values for opening new trades. The support and resistance levels can be customized by selecting the number of candles ("Level" parameter) from which the expert gets the highest and the lowest price values. The highest and the lowest values of the price are drawn by the expert on the chart as blue and red lines and these levels change when the Stochastic indicator dictates it.  The Stochastic indicator period ca
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Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Bijou EA – Precision & Elegance in EURUSD Trading Elevate your trading with Bijou , a high-precision Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand refined execution and rigorous risk control. Specifically optimized for EURUSD on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe , Bijou is more than just a bot—it is a polished technological tool designed to identify and capture the most high-probability opportunities in the market. The Strategy Philosophy Bijou operates on the principle of institutional trend
Hammer SS GpbUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert places pending stop orders using the Hammer and Shooting Star candle patterns at trade levels calculated using highest and lowest price from the last 40 candles combined with Bar Range . It is a long term expert and is especially made for the GPB/USD pair  , M 15 timeframe . All positions have Stop Loss and Take Profit and the option to be closed at the end of the day . Lot size may be fixed or % of the account balance . If Risk Percent parameter is left to zero  , the EA will use th
SR Doji EurUsd MT5
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
Moving Average Twist
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The expert is based on two moving averages , one of them is used for opening orders and the other one is used for closing , each of them having separate settings . The "Twist" comes from the fact that for closing the orders , the classic condition is not used , if a closing signal appears , the EA has the capability to skip the first or several closing conditions and so the chances for increased profit rises . The expert also has a buit-in recovery mode with a maximum of ten steps , in which , l
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