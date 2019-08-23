Tops RangeR

The expert places limit orders above or bellow key price levels (support and resistance) trying to buy lower and sell higher than the key price levels and when the total sum of buy orders, in currency or the total sum of sell orders reaches the profit factor or the maximum loss factor allowed the EA closes all opened orders. The LotMultiplier parameter multiplies lot size in accordance with floating loss and it also influences the Profit Factor parameter and Max Loss Factor parameter. If you don't want to use the "Lot Multiplier", set the parameter "Use_Lot_Multiplier" to false.

Alternative set files for other currency pairs can be found in the "Comments" section.

Default parameter set: EurGbp.

Timeframe :H1.

Parameters:

LotSize - can be set manually or to automatic, linked to the size of the account balance.

SellOffSet , BuyOffSet - set in points, above high level or below low level;

MaxLong / MaxShort - maximum number of buy or sell orders.

Profit Factor and Max Loss Factor - calculated in USD. If Automatic lot management is used, the parameters become factors, as the name already states. For example, if automatic lot management calculates a lot of 0.08 lots and Profit Factor is set to 1, then the expected profit will be 8 of the account currency. The same will be applied to the Max Loss Factor. For example, if the auto lot is 0.08 and the Max Loss Factor is set to 3, the expected maximum loss will be 24 units of the account currency.

Level - Number of candles the EA looks back to get the high and the low. This level can change only after the value of the Stochastic (20,1,3) passes the 50 value up or down.

Magic - ID of the EA .

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Enter a Novel Phase of Forex Trading with the Exo Scalper Introducing the Exo Scalper, a technologically advanced forex trading solution meticulously crafted for major currency pairs. This innovative trading algorithm integrates a customizable price channel strategy with the analytical capabilities of the MACD indicator, facilitating data-driven precision in trade execution. Innovative Strategy Fusion: The Exo Scalper seamlessly combines a customizable price channel strategy with the analytic
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Pico Scalper is an expert advisor that uses customizable support and resistance price values for opening new trades. The support and resistance levels can be customized by selecting the number of candles ("Level" parameter) from which the expert gets the highest and the lowest price values. The highest and the lowest values of the price are drawn by the expert on the chart as blue and red lines and these levels change when the Stochastic indicator dictates it.  The Stochastic indicator period ca
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Catalin Zachiu
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This expert places pending stop orders using the Hammer and Shooting Star candle patterns at trade levels calculated using highest and lowest price from the last 40 candles combined with Bar Range . It is a long term expert and is especially made for the GPB/USD pair  , M 15 timeframe . All positions have Stop Loss and Take Profit and the option to be closed at the end of the day . Lot size may be fixed or % of the account balance . If Risk Percent parameter is left to zero  , the EA will use th
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Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
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Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The expert is based on two moving averages , one of them is used for opening orders and the other one is used for closing , each of them having separate settings . The "Twist" comes from the fact that for closing the orders , the classic condition is not used , if a closing signal appears , the EA has the capability to skip the first or several closing conditions and so the chances for increased profit rises . The expert also has a buit-in recovery mode with a maximum of ten steps , in which , l
Filter:
Joseph Pupsta
48
Joseph Pupsta 2020.09.25 18:49 
 

After testing the free version, I purchased the full version. Something I would not normally do. After more testing with varied results, I began trading live with currency. Small changes were made due to what felt like early buy in and immediate draw down. After 3 days trading live, I am up $150.00. Only one in ever 10 trades is a loss and that is minimal. I am very pleased with this EA. 5m, .02, 50,50,2,2, Auto on, Auto on settings. Adjusted for lower time frame. Thanks again.

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