Tops RangeR

The expert places limit orders above or bellow key price levels (support and resistance) trying to buy lower and sell higher than the key price levels and when the total sum of buy orders, in currency or the total sum of sell orders reaches the profit factor or the maximum loss factor allowed the EA closes all opened orders. The LotMultiplier parameter multiplies lot size in accordance with floating loss and it also influences the Profit Factor parameter and Max Loss Factor parameter. If you don't want to use the "Lot Multiplier", set the parameter "Use_Lot_Multiplier" to false.

Alternative set files for other currency pairs can be found in the "Comments" section.

Default parameter set: EurGbp.

Timeframe :H1.

Parameters:

LotSize - can be set manually or to automatic, linked to the size of the account balance.

SellOffSet , BuyOffSet - set in points, above high level or below low level;

MaxLong / MaxShort - maximum number of buy or sell orders.

Profit Factor and Max Loss Factor - calculated in USD. If Automatic lot management is used, the parameters become factors, as the name already states. For example, if automatic lot management calculates a lot of 0.08 lots and Profit Factor is set to 1, then the expected profit will be 8 of the account currency. The same will be applied to the Max Loss Factor. For example, if the auto lot is 0.08 and the Max Loss Factor is set to 3, the expected maximum loss will be 24 units of the account currency.

Level - Number of candles the EA looks back to get the high and the low. This level can change only after the value of the Stochastic (20,1,3) passes the 50 value up or down.

Magic - ID of the EA .