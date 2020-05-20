SR Doji EurUsd
- Catalin Zachiu
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 May 2020
- Activations: 5
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . The expert also has Trail Stop and Breakeven functions for users who want to use them .
Recommended on :
EUR/USD only - M 15 Timeframe .