CandleWave

CandleWave: Surfing the Financial Tides

Introduction

Are you a trader seeking the ultimate edge? Look no further than CandleWave, your strategic co-pilot for navigating the unpredictable waters of the financial markets. This expert advisor (EA) combines the ancient wisdom of Japanese candlesticks with modern analytics, creating a powerful synergy that could

redefine your trading game.

Features

Moving Average Mastery

The simple moving average (SMA) acts as your compass, guiding you through the market tempests. Whether you’re riding the crest of a trend or anticipating trend reversals, the SMA provides clarity amidst the chaos. Here’s how it works:

Trend Riding: When the SMA slopes upward, it signals a bullish trend. CandleWave aligns with the prevailing current, allowing you to ride the wave with confidence.

Reversal Spotting: A downward-sloping SMA hints at potential trend reversals. CandleWave keeps a watchful eye, ready to adjust sails when the wind shifts.

Sequential Close: Surfing Momentum

Momentum Capture: When two bullish candles follow each other, it’s like catching a powerful swell. CandleWave recognizes this momentum and locks in profits.

Risk Mitigation: Conversely, two bearish candles signal a potential wipeout. CloseBy2Consec acts swiftly, protecting your capital from the undertow.

Why Choose CandleWave?

Precision Timing: Execute trades with surgical precision. CandleWave doesn’t just guess; it calculates.

Risk Control: Set your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels confidently. No more sleepless nights wondering if the tide will turn.

User-Friendly Vibes: No cryptic incantations here. Just plug and play! Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a curious explorer, CandleWave adapts to your style.

Backtested Brilliance: CandleWave has weathered storms and surfed bull runs. Impressive results await those who dare to ride.

Unlock More Awesomeness: Dive into the Comments Section

Beyond the basics, explore alternative settings and advanced strategies. The comments section is where the magic happens:


Optimal Parameters: Alternative parameters for other forex pairs can be found in the "Comments" section.

Risk Management Hacks: Fine-tune Take Profit and Stop Loss for maximum gains and minimal wipeouts.

Trailblazing Techniques: Get creative with "CloseBy2Consec" parameter—because innovation rides the biggest waves!

Get Ready to Hang Ten!

CandleWave isn’t just a robot; it’s your surf buddy. Whether you’re chasing pips, catching swells, or navigating the crypto reef, let CandleWave be your guiding light.


Limited Offer: Be among the first to ride the wave. Don’t miss out—grab your spot now!

Default setting : EurUsd H1 Timeframe.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk; use CandleWave responsibly.


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4.13 (23)
Experts
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Stanislav Tomilov
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Quantum Gold Miner
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Mirror EA mt4
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Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
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4.67 (3)
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The robot places pending or market orders at key price levels and closes orders , or the basket of orders  when the profit target is reached .If the profit target is not reached by the first opened order it makes use of the power of accumulation , it accumulates orders untill the profit target is reached .         Profit Factor is calculated using lot size , for 0.01 lots the profit should be 1$ if the Profit Factor is set to 1, 10$ for 0.1 lots ,100$ for 1 lot and so on .Profit Factor and
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4.2 (10)
Experts
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Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
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Experts
The expert places pending orders around important trade levels and if they are activated whithin the input validity of the order they may be closed by Take Profit , Stop Loss , by implemented indicators (Williams Percent Range , Bollinger Bands , Momentum) or by the number of candles passed since the order has opened . It also has BreakEven , TrailStop and AutoLot management functions . Preferred pair : USD/JPY ; Timeframe : H1 ;
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Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The expert uses Linear Weighted Moving Average to place pending stop orders , in combination with Dark Cloud Cover and Piercing Line candle formations . The closing of the orders is done using the newly formed highs or lows of the price .        The EA is made for long term trading and it is built specially for EUR/USD pair . Recomended TIMEFRAME H1 . Pair EUR/USD . Parameters : Lots-for fixed lot size . Manage Lot- true/false; Risk Percent - if Manage Lot is set to true ; StopLoss / Take
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Catalin Zachiu
Experts
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Catalin Zachiu
Experts
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Catalin Zachiu
Experts
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5 (1)
Experts
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Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The expert is based on two moving averages , one of them is used for opening orders and the other one is used for closing , each of them having separate settings . The   "Twist"   comes from the fact that for closing the orders , the classic condition is not used , if a closing signal appears , the EA has the capability to skip the first or several closing conditions and so the chances for increased profit rises . The expert also has a buit-in recovery mode with a maximum of ten steps , in which
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Catalin Zachiu
Experts
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2.33 (3)
Experts
The expert analizes the price movement continuously and if specific movement is detected it places pending orders very close (using the default settings) to the price , using small stops and trailstop for taking profit . No martingale or lot size increase is used . Tribute Scalper is mainly based on the possible  mean return of the price when fast price movements occure. BuyStop or SellStop orders are placed shortly behind the price , taking into account that usualy fast price movement up , may
Exo Scalper
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Enter a Novel Phase of Forex Trading with the Exo Scalper Introducing the Exo Scalper, a technologically advanced forex trading solution meticulously crafted for major currency pairs. This innovative trading algorithm integrates a customizable price channel strategy with the analytical capabilities of the MACD indicator, facilitating data-driven precision in trade execution. Innovative Strategy Fusion: The Exo Scalper seamlessly combines a customizable price channel strategy with the analytic
Pico Scalper
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Pico Scalper is an expert advisor that uses customizable support and resistance price values for opening new trades. The support and resistance levels can be customized by selecting the number of candles ("Level" parameter) from which the expert gets the highest and the lowest price values. The highest and the lowest values of the price are drawn by the expert on the chart as blue and red lines and these levels change when the Stochastic indicator dictates it.  The Stochastic indicator period ca
Bijou
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Bijou EA – Precision & Elegance in EURUSD Trading Elevate your trading with Bijou , a high-precision Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand refined execution and rigorous risk control. Specifically optimized for EURUSD on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe , Bijou is more than just a bot—it is a polished technological tool designed to identify and capture the most high-probability opportunities in the market. The Strategy Philosophy Bijou operates on the principle of institutional trend
Hammer SS GpbUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert places pending stop orders using the Hammer and Shooting Star candle patterns at trade levels calculated using highest and lowest price from the last 40 candles combined with Bar Range . It is a long term expert and is especially made for the GPB/USD pair  , M 15 timeframe . All positions have Stop Loss and Take Profit and the option to be closed at the end of the day . Lot size may be fixed or % of the account balance . If Risk Percent parameter is left to zero  , the EA will use th
SR Doji EurUsd MT5
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
Moving Average Twist
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The expert is based on two moving averages , one of them is used for opening orders and the other one is used for closing , each of them having separate settings . The "Twist" comes from the fact that for closing the orders , the classic condition is not used , if a closing signal appears , the EA has the capability to skip the first or several closing conditions and so the chances for increased profit rises . The expert also has a buit-in recovery mode with a maximum of ten steps , in which , l
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