BG Grid Limited

5

BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market.
The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading.
I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time.
However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair.
The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings.
The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form of a standard stop loss.
The trader can limit the number of orders opened for each trading instrument.
The trader can limit the number of traded instruments.
All settings are open to the Expert Advisor user. The user can choose the settings of the indicators and the trading strategy - scalping or long-term trading with big goals.
For convenience, we offer ready-made set files for each currency pair.

For the AUDCAD pair, use the M30 timeframe, for the other currency pairs, use the H1 timeframe.


For safe trading with low drawdowns, which are shown in the screenshots from the beginning of 2014 on all currency pairs, it is desirable to have a deposit of at least $ 5,000 or 5,000 cents on a cent account.
You can also use a smaller deposit, no more than 500-1000 dollars or cents, but you need to change the settings accordingly.
For traders who do not have enough trading experience, I am ready to provide individual settings for a certain deposit with a certain level of profitability and a certain level of risk.
But do not forget that the Expert Advisor uses toxic elements in trading - averaging and increasing the lot to exit the drawdown.
Therefore, all risks are calculated conditionally, exclusively on the history (backtests) since January 2014.

The Expert Advisor should not be used either for trading or for testing with default settings

To trade, use the set files from the post # 30 "Discussions" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70782?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=27362776

Basic Settings settings:


  • RSI and MA filter - indicator settings for opening indicators;
  • Trade Parameters - trading parameters;
  • Average lots koeff - averaging coefficients for each individual order;
  • Average TP - take-profit for a basket of orders. You can set different values for a certain number of open orders of one common basket;
  • OrdersComments - for the Expert Advisor to work correctly, it must be the same in each set file;
  • DopComment - a field for commenting on orders. The name of the currency pair is set in the attached set files.
  • Auto_4_digits - use the true value for five-digit quotes, the false value for four-digit quotes;
  • OpenPlay - alert in the form of a window showing the opening of a new order;
  • Magic - the unique number of the Adviser's orders.


Reviews 1
Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
2851
Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2022.03.04 13:30 
 

Boris is very helpful and care much about his customer , the EA is very good for one week use , and I will update my review after a month .

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Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
2851
Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2022.03.04 13:30 
 

Boris is very helpful and care much about his customer , the EA is very good for one week use , and I will update my review after a month .

Boris Gulikov
7592
Reply from developer Boris Gulikov 2022.03.04 14:11
Thank you so much for your great feedback! The current geopolitical situation in the world is complicated, and therefore it is risky to use all the tools. I hope that in the near future the situation will change, and we will be able to use the Expert Advisor to trade to the fullest.
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