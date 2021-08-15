BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market.

The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading.

I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time.

However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair.

The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings.

The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form of a standard stop loss.

The trader can limit the number of orders opened for each trading instrument.

The trader can limit the number of traded instruments.

All settings are open to the Expert Advisor user. The user can choose the settings of the indicators and the trading strategy - scalping or long-term trading with big goals.

For convenience, we offer ready-made set files for each currency pair.

For the AUDCAD pair, use the M30 timeframe, for the other currency pairs, use the H1 timeframe.



For safe trading with low drawdowns, which are shown in the screenshots from the beginning of 2014 on all currency pairs, it is desirable to have a deposit of at least $ 5,000 or 5,000 cents on a cent account.

You can also use a smaller deposit, no more than 500-1000 dollars or cents, but you need to change the settings accordingly.

For traders who do not have enough trading experience, I am ready to provide individual settings for a certain deposit with a certain level of profitability and a certain level of risk.

But do not forget that the Expert Advisor uses toxic elements in trading - averaging and increasing the lot to exit the drawdown.

Therefore, all risks are calculated conditionally, exclusively on the history (backtests) since January 2014.





The Expert Advisor should not be used either for trading or for testing with default settings



To trade, use the set files from the post # 30 "Discussions" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70782?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=27362776



Basic Settings settings:







RSI and MA filter - indicator settings for opening indicators;

indicator settings for opening indicators; Trade Parameters - trading parameters;

trading parameters; Average lots koeff - averaging coefficients for each individual order;

averaging coefficients for each individual order; Average TP - take-profit for a basket of orders. You can set different values for a certain number of open orders of one common basket;

take-profit for a basket of orders. You can set different values for a certain number of open orders of one common basket; OrdersComments - for the Expert Advisor to work correctly, it must be the same in each set file;

for the Expert Advisor to work correctly, it must be the same in each set file; DopComment - a field for commenting on orders. The name of the currency pair is set in the attached set files.

a field for commenting on orders. The name of the currency pair is set in the attached set files. Auto_4_digits - use the true value for five-digit quotes, the false value for four-digit quotes;

use the true value for five-digit quotes, the false value for four-digit quotes; OpenPlay - alert in the form of a window showing the opening of a new order;

alert in the form of a window showing the opening of a new order; Magic - the unique number of the Adviser's orders.





