Floating Result Count

Calculates the profit / loss of all open trades, grouping them into 2 categories: Buys and Sells.



The trading symbol and the floating result are displayed.

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Due to the different monitor resolutions, some users may encounter the fact that the labels will be displayed with an overlay or be too small. If you encounter such a problem, you can adjust the font size: the 1st parameter in the input variables.

The type of profit calculation can be selected at the top of the panel:

pips;

points;

%: percentage of your account balance;

deposit currency;

The total result for all open trades is shown below.



Using the "Alert" button, you can enable a notification when the floating profit / loss exceeds the value you set.

The utility opens in a separate window: