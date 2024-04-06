Fundamental Robot MT4
- Experts
-
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordonExperienced Developer (Experts / Indicators / Utilities ...)
Account Manager (Investment Manager)
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 6 April 2024
- Activations: 10
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.
The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk.
Using EA :
The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters.
These are main parameters must be set :
- General Options
- Time Frame
- Sensitivity : Sensitivity of signal engine to trend changes : High / Medium / Low Sensitivity.
- Minimum Distance to Open New Position
- Limit Number of Positions With : Nothing. Don't Limit / with Current Symbol / with Current Magic Number / All Positions on Account
- Maximum Number of Positions
- Trade Type : Only Long / Only Short / Long and Short / Long or Short
- Stop Opening
- Maximum Spread to Open Position
- Magic Number
- Show Panel On Chart
- Closing Positions
- Take Profit
- Action for in-Loss Positions : Wait for TP / Stop Loss / Averaging - Multiply Volumes / Averaging - Add Volumes
- Close Positions on Signal Reversal : Never / Only With Profit / Always
- Stop Loss
- Averaging Distance
- Averaging Volume Multiplier
- Averaging Volume Add
- Averaging Maximum Volume Per Trade
- Averaging Maximum Number of Trades
- Apply (Spread,Max Pos,News,Stop) Filters to Averaging Positions
- Volume
- Volume Calculation Method : Fixed Lots / Dynamic Lots based on Balance,Equity,Free Margin / Risk Percent based on Balance,Equity,Free Margin
- Fixed Lots
- Lots Per 1000 Balance/Equity/FreeMargin
- Risk Percentage of Balance/Equity/FreeMargin
- Maximum Volume Per Trade
- Minimum Volume Per Trade
- Trailing Stop / Break Even
- Trailing Stop Loss
- Trailing Start
- Trailing Stop
- Trailing Step
- Break Even
- Activate Break Even After Loss
- Date and Time Filter
- Options to Set different time filters for each day
- News Filter Inputs
- Block Trading During Low Impact News
- Minutes Before Low Impact News
- Minutes After Low Impact News
- Block Trading During Medium Impact News
- Minutes Before Medium Impact News
- Minutes After Medium Impact News
- Block Trading During High Impact News
- Minutes Before High Impact News
- Minutes After High Impact News
- Notifications
- Include Account Number
- Include Trading Symbol
- Include TimeFrame
- Text to Include on Notifications
- Show PopUp Alerts
- Send Push Notifications to the Mobile Terminals
- Send Telegram Messages (How to setup Telegram Notifications)
Optimizing EA :
This EA doesn't need any optimization on Signal Producing Engine. Optimization needs only for averaging/trailing stop/break even ...
(important) Optimize EA for the last 6 month before using, and update optimization every 1-2 month.
Optimization of EA is so fast and easy. We recommend below Optimization inputs. Of course you can select more fields to test and optimize.
- Time Frame : H1 to D1
- Take Profit : 300 to 2100 step 300
- Averaging Distance : 1000 to 7000 step 1000
- Averaging Volume Multiplier : 2 to 5 step 1
- Show Panel On Chart : false for faster testing.
- All other settings : Default Values.
* All above values are for 5-digit accounts. For 4-digit accounts use 0.1X of above values.
- It is recommended to run optimization with constant volume to find the largest profit with low drawdowns. Then you can change the volume calculation method and run a single test.
- It is recommended to optimize Custom Parameter.
- You can run EA on several charts and symbols. Try to use different Magic Number input for each chart.
- To enable News Filter, Visit How to Setup News Filter.
We are ready to help you for using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.