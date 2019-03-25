Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it.

The advisor’s manual involves encapsulating transactions into a specific stream and then filtering them through the Envelopes and Accelerator Oscillator indicators, which, with correct and accurate settings, allows the buyer to minimize the number of losing transactions in a regulatory manner. The adviser contains special program functions and macros that help to achieve positive dynamics of transactions.

Karman does not use the strategy of martingale and other installations, which give an ephemerally high profit figure, for the sake of security and the absence of high risks of losing a deposit when opening deals with an increased lot.

Special features

• Advisor can be configured for any currency pair and for any timeframe.

• Special macro commands allow the advisor to work with any leverage.

• Advisor can work on any brokerage platform.

Recommendations from the manufacturer

• The recommended deposit is $ 3000. Special settings embedded in the advisor function best with such a deposit.

• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.