The DoubleEverest Expert Advisor is a pure, distilled idea. This automated EA follows its own unique mathematical algorithm.

DoubleEverest:

no indicators

no martingale, locking, averaging, other risky money management techniques

trades every day

DoubleEverest catches the price in the European and American sessions. Considers the volatility and dynamics of the market.

DoubleEverest places pending orders on the price extremes: of the past and current day, fractals, significant resistance and support levels. It relies on volatility, therefore, the EA considers it at the beginning of each day.

The default settings are for UsdJpy, H1. Easily optimized for GbpUsd, EurJpy, AudJpy, GbpJpy.

You can start trading with $100. Recommended deposit is $300 and higher. Make sure you test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.





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