DoubleEverest

The DoubleEverest Expert Advisor is a pure, distilled idea. This automated EA follows its own unique mathematical algorithm.

DoubleEverest:

  • no indicators
  • no martingale, locking, averaging, other risky money management techniques
  • trades every day

DoubleEverest catches the price in the European and American sessions. Considers the volatility and dynamics of the market.

DoubleEverest places pending orders on the price extremes: of the past and current day, fractals, significant resistance and support levels. It relies on volatility, therefore, the EA considers it at the beginning of each day.

The default settings are for UsdJpy, H1. Easily optimized for GbpUsd, EurJpy, AudJpy, GbpJpy.

You can start trading with $100. Recommended deposit is $300 and higher. Make sure you test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.


Parameters

  • FixLot - fixed trade lot
  • Perc - dynamic trade lot (if FixLot = 0)
  • tpCoef - take profit to stop loss ratio (stop loss is located at the nearest extreme)
  • OpenHour - hour to start trading
  • CloseHour - hour to delete untriggered pending orders
  • Magic - identification number of trades
  • Tf ‒ timeframe. If set to current, the EA works on the timeframe it is attached to.
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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SMA rtin
Eduard Khisamov
Experts
SMArtin is an adaptation of the classic SMA+WPR strategy, which enters the market at the overbought/oversold states of the WPR indicator, with the SMA indicator as a filter. Trading is performed during the European and at the beginning of the American sessions. If there is a loss, the next entry will be made with an increased lot, and with an increased take profit in a trade series (which allows using a smaller order volume and, correspondingly, decrease the deposit load). Symbol : EURUSD; Timef
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