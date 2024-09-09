Diamond Black

5

2 copies left for $175 

Next price  --->  $199

Diamond Black is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lot. EA contains an advanced position management system to achieve the best results. Diamond Black does not use martingale, grid, arbitrage. Each position uses stop loss and take profit.

Download settings


Main advantages:

  • Advanced algorithm.
  • Low-risk trading system.
  • Each position contains stop loss and take profit.
  • Does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage.
  • Trading risk control system.
  • Proportional lot calculation.
  • Works with any deposit.
  • Easy to use.

Requirements:

  • Terminal MT4.
  • Low spread ECN account.
  • Minimum deposit $50.
  • Trading pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD.
  • Timeframe H1.

How to install:

  1. Attach Diamond Black to the chart or recommended pair.
  2. Open EA properties window. Click the "Load"  button and select suitable .set file.
  3. Turn on the "Allow live trading" box at the tab "Common". 
  4. Enable AutoTrading button on the top panel of the terminal.


Input parameters

Lot settings
  • FixedLot - fixed lot;
  • AutoLot - automatic lot calculation;
  • RiskPerTrade - trading risk, %;
Trade settings

  • TradeBuy - allow Buy positions;
  • TradeSell - allow Sell positions;
  • TakeProfit - main take profit level, pips;
  • StopLoss - main stop loss level, pips;
  • TrailSL - trailing stop, pips;
  • TrailStep - trailing step, pips;
  • InitialTP - minimal take profit level, pips;
  • InitBEPips - breakeven level, pips;
  • BuyShift - Buy position offset, pips;
  • SellShift - Sell position offset, pips ;

LowBE mode

  • ModeLowBE - enable LowBE module;
  • LowBELevel - BE level value;
  • HourLowBE - LowBE time, hour;
  • MinuteLowBE - LowBE time, min;

TrailTP mode

  • TrailTP - enable TrailTP module;
  • NewTP - trailing TP, pips;
  • HourMoveTP - TrailTP time, hour;
  • MinuteMoveTP - Trail time;
Time filter

  • HourSet - start hour;
  • HourDelete - stop hour;
  • TimeReinstall - reinstall period, min;

Trading days

  • Monday - allow trading on Monday;
  • Tuesday - allow trading on Tuesday;
  • Wednesday - allow trading on Wednesday;
  • Thursday - allow work on Thursday;
  • Friday - allow trading on Friday;
Other settings

  • PanelPosXY - coordinates of the graphic panel;
  • ShowInfoPanel - show the graphic panel;
  • TradeComment - comment on the expert's orders;
  • MagicNumber - unique identifier of orders;

Recommendations:

  1. Use low spread  ЕСN account
  2. For automatic lot calculation, a trading risk of 5-7% is recommended.
  3. For fixed trading lot, a lot of 0.1 - 0.3 for each $1000 is recommended.
  4. Use fast connection to the server. The lower the ping, the better.
  5. Use VPS for stable trading operation.


Support:

I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.  

Reviews 4
Walter Ludwig Tengler
589
Walter Ludwig Tengler 2024.10.09 15:49 
 

Fanur made again a great EA. He observed the market and found another strategy which is profitable. Thanks!

sanpaul
254
sanpaul 2024.10.02 21:32 
 

Спасибо Фанур, как всегда отличная работа!!!

Recommended products
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Forex Roulette
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Forex Roulette - Trend Following Strategy! The most reliable indicator is used for the trend - the moving average. Only for the global trend, then the strategy itself is implemented. On screenshots, testing from $ 10,000, but the bot works without problems with $ 100. The first graph is optimization, the second is forecast. You can repeat yourself on another period, observing the principle indicated below. How the bot works. Optimization for the m15 period, after which works for 3 months. Very
Mistress
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
Smart YTG
Iurii Tokman
4.6 (5)
Experts
Smart YTG has been developed for trading GBPUSD on the H1 chart. This is a trend following system and works well during trending price behavior using STOP orders. It detects trend by analyzing the Price Channel indicator which is built straight into the Expert Advisor, therefore you do not need to additionally install any indicator. On the flat areas where the market is undecided, and further movement of the market is being determined, a breakeven function is activated, and if there are open pos
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Start of Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The system is based on trading in possible flat emergence zones. The EA has a built-in price movement predicting algorithm, which enables the EA to make a decision to open averaging orders or to scale an open position. Depending on parameters, it works with pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders. To diversify risks, the Expert Advisor works simultaneously with short and long positions. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional
TimeLS LightSpeed MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
TimeLS_LightSpeed is a time-based expert advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4/5, designed to execute and manage trades with precision at specific moments in time. It offers highly configurable inputs to control trading windows, position types, and exclusive scheduled deals with individual parameters. Message me if any questions, I have some predefined .set`s for some markets. Main Functionalities and Settings Trade Permissions Enable or disable opening of LONG (Buy) or SHORT (Sell) positions individual
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
Renko Again EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the intersection of moving averages with a digital method of opening deals With closing deals on a profit of a number of points programmatically With opening deals with the trend and closing some deals together for a profit until all are closed together for a profit The expert works on regular candles. It is possible to experiment on the timing of five minutes, quarter-hour, half-hour or hour parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically ca
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Scalping monster ea
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The "Scalping Monster EA" Expert Advisor is based on the strategy of pending orders and an intelligent algorithm for efficient tracking. The robot is looking for the most effective points for opening orders using iSAR, iBullsPower, iBearsPower indicators. The robot also analyzes support and resistance levels. Based on these data, the robot decides when and in what direction to place pending orders. Pending orders are placed at support levels, and if they are triggered, the robot starts to accom
Compact Scalper Expert Advisor
Aida Chavez
3.48 (79)
Experts
Compact Scalper is an Expert Adviser (EA) totally automatic that works by a little period of time each day. It has an advanced algorithm that use the price like the principal indicator. Our system has a preset Stop Loss and Take Profit, but Its principal close system is, the dynamic close, considers the price where the order was opened and the subsequent behavior of the price, closing the orders when the conditions leave to be the appropriate. Each broker has its operation therefore can not act
Scalper Gold Reborn
Zahidin Zainal Zulkornain
Experts
Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too. The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average . Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669 Recommendations Timeframe : M1 Pairs : GOLD/Currencies Settings: Default Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents Leverage: 1:1000 or higher Contact me in private for more setfiles. Setup Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency. Atta
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Butterfly Strong
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for effective investment management and medium-term trading. Unlike the Butterfly Platinum version, it uses the Martingale system. If the previous trade was closed at a loss, the next lot will be equal to the last lot multiplied by MultiplierLots. Every trade is protected by stop loss. Only one market order can be opened at a time. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. The trailing stop levels can be set in pi
Factor EA
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Factor EA   is a fully automated scalping strategy expert advisor that runs on the M1 timeframe. Advisor settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close the transaction, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several points, which allows the user to reduce the cost of opening losing trades. The EA is multifunctional and does not require a certain type of account for normal functioning. The EA’s mechanism of work is arranged so that before opening a
Listo Scalp
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Listo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. Listo Scalp using several indicators. Recommendations for EA use EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. This robot trades on any Time Frame, please use this EA on M5 timeframe. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. Please use a good broker with low spread. Input Parameters OrderCmt = used for comments Magic = 256 - magic number to identify the order's mode for
Black Max
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Black Capal The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.   General The EA
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Radiant Trend EA
Khandokar Shakil Rana
Experts
Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced Forex MT4 Expert Advisor, designed to capitalize on market trends using a proven Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy. Built for traders who seek consistent results, this EA combines trend-following with robust money management techniques to optimize your trades. Key Features : EMA Trend-Following Strategy : The EA tracks market trends using the EMA indicator, ensuring trades are aligned with the prevailing direction, improving entr
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
Experts
The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
Sonata MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor's strategy is based on proactive forecasting of the most likely price movement. The method for determining this movement is the calculation and ratio of such factors as: short-term OHLC candlestick patterns, the direction of the microtrend, the rate of price change. Only 1 deal on one trading instrument can be opened at a time. Support:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter No hazardous trading methods are used. The Expert Advisor has minimal settings, which allow
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
MMM Classic Alligator Strategy EA
Andre Tavares
Experts
This EA uses an Alligator indicator and has a classic strategy to trade as the Alligators Jaw, Teeth and Lips calculation results are compared each tick. This way, the EA opens orders at right moment and closes the orders as it reaches the right profit value. It protects your money because it is provided with: trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit; Spread value limit to prevent opening
PoundYen Trend Follower
Evgeniy Lapkin
Experts
PoundYen Trend Follower PoundYen Trend Follower  is a fully automated expert Advisor that trades on trend rollbacks. In its analysis, the expert Advisor uses certain formations of price behavior and indicator values on different time ranges. Upon reaching certain conditions for the opening and closing of positions the EA trails the trade entry and exit. The expert Advisor automatically calculates the volume of the transaction to enter depending on the free Deposit funds, but it is also possible
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.  MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Experts
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith is a powerful and disciplined algorithm for XAUUSD (gold). It does not use risky methods (grids, martingale, etc.), and every trade is protected by a stop loss . Logic: it looks for a trend move and trades pullbacks , opening only one position per signal. No complex setup — defaults are tuned for live use: drop the EA on a chart and start trading. Why it’s reliable Safe structure: no grids
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price --> $249    Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position ma
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Bee Sting
Faisal Ammari
Experts
Bee Sting – Advanced Trend-Guided Grid System Bee Sting is a next-generation grid trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for volatile instruments such as XAUUSD and BTCUSD. It combines a controlled grid engine, EMA slope trend detection, ATR-adaptive spacing, and multi-layer protection mechanisms to deliver a more stable and structured approach to grid trading. Unlike typical martingale systems, Bee Sting does not use lot multipliers. All grid layers use a fixed lot size, allowing the trad
More from author
Diamond PRO MT5
Fanur Galamov
5 (3)
Experts
1 Ea's copy left for $249. Next price:  $299    Final price:  $499  Diamond PRO MT5   is enhanced powerful automated trading system that contains all advantages of the mt5 platform. PRO MT5 version includes improved performance, optimized cores, new accurate entry point filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price --> $249    Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position ma
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
1 copy left for $135 Next price  --> $175 EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take pro
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $149 Next price --> $175 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point fi
EA Maestro
Fanur Galamov
4.47 (15)
Experts
EA Maestro is a fully automated expert advisor designed for active trading in two directions. The EA contains an advanced entry filter based on the analysis of the price chart model and technical indicators, includes a two-step trailing stop, an analyzer of round price levels and an time trading filter. The EA allows you to work with both a fixed trading lot and an automatic lot calculated by the built-in money management module. The EA is ready to use, just set it on the price chart and let it
EA Sapphire
Fanur Galamov
4.34 (65)
Experts
1 copy left for $149 Next price  --> $175 EA Sapphire is a fully automated expert adviser that uses a model of trading at key price levels. Each market's entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm and, depending on the specified criteria, a strategy of rebound or breakout of the key level is used. All trading positions contain a protective stop order, and also include take profit and break-even levels. The expert contains a block of trailing stop order, a flexible filter of econ
Filter:
Andrei Lisaichuk
449
Andrei Lisaichuk 2024.10.16 08:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Walter Ludwig Tengler
589
Walter Ludwig Tengler 2024.10.09 15:49 
 

Fanur made again a great EA. He observed the market and found another strategy which is profitable. Thanks!

sanpaul
254
sanpaul 2024.10.02 21:32 
 

Спасибо Фанур, как всегда отличная работа!!!

Marcus Brockmöller
91
Marcus Brockmöller 2024.09.17 11:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review