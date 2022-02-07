Globus Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.21
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor is the result of my observations of the market for many years. This system has been tested and optimized on real accounts, in real time. This is a very complex algorithm, which is built on 9 indicators, important levels and mathematical calculations. During trading, the robot constantly analyzes the indicators Combo Trend, Envelopes, Fractals, Parabolic SAR, Levels QP, RSI, Bears Power, Stochastic Oscillator, GLB. This affects the opening, maintenance and closing of orders. In case of drawdown, new orders are opened only at important levels and only if the indicators give a signal for correction. I use GBP USD, H1, the initial deposit is not lower than 4000 USD.
Adviser Settings
- Lot - the lot of the first order.
- Auto Lot- Auto lot (lot 0.01 for the amount specified here. For example, you specified 100 here. For a deposit of 1000 USD, the lot will be 0.10).
- Take Profit - take profit.
- Step - the minimum allowed step between orders.
- Expert ID - magic number.
- Timeframe.
- Max Bars.
- Timeframe.
- Period.
- MA method.
- Shift.
- Apply to.
- Deviation.
- Timeframe.
- Step indicator.
- Maximum.
- Timeframe.
- HQ Bars.
- Timeframe.
- Period.
- Apply to.
- Max Level.
- Min Level.
- Timeframe.
- Period.
- Apply to.
- Timeframe.
- K period.
- D period.
- Slowing.
- MA Method.
- 0 - Low/High, 1 - Close/Close.
- Timeframe.