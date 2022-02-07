Globus Pro

This Expert Advisor is the result of my observations of the market for many years. This system has been tested and optimized on real accounts, in real time. This is a very complex algorithm, which is built on 9 indicators, important levels and mathematical calculations. During trading, the robot constantly analyzes the indicators Combo Trend, Envelopes, Fractals, Parabolic SAR, Levels QP, RSI, Bears Power, Stochastic Oscillator, GLB. This affects the opening, maintenance and closing of orders. In case of drawdown, new orders are opened only at important levels and only if the indicators give a signal for correction. I use GBP USD, H1, the initial deposit is not lower than 4000 USD.

Adviser Settings

  • Lot - the lot of the first order.
  • Auto Lot- Auto lot (lot 0.01 for the amount specified here. For example, you specified 100 here. For a deposit of 1000 USD, the lot will be 0.10).
  • Take Profit - take profit.
  • Step - the minimum allowed step between orders.
  • Expert ID - magic number.
Combo Trend Indicator
  • Timeframe.
  • Max Bars.
The Envelopes indicator
  • Timeframe.
  • Period.
  • MA method.
  • Shift.
  • Apply to.
  • Deviation.
Fractals Indicator
  • Timeframe.
The Parabolic SAR
  • Step indicator.
  • Maximum.
The Levels QP indicator
  • Timeframe.
  • HQ Bars.
The RSI indicator
  • Timeframe.
  • Period.
  • Apply to.
  • Max Level.
  • Min Level.
Bears Power Indicator
  • Timeframe.
  • Period.
  • Apply to.
Stochastic Oscillator Indicator
  • Timeframe.
  • K period.
  • D period.
  • Slowing.
  • MA Method.
  • 0 - Low/High, 1 - Close/Close.
GLB Indicator
  • Timeframe.
Attention! Forex is a rather risky market and what worked successfully yesterday may work in a completely different way tomorrow. In no case do I promise you stability and reliability, I only suggest using an Expert Advisor in which I have invested almost all my many years of experience in Forex trading. In this Expert Advisor, I automated what I had previously done with my own hands.
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Experts
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