Hamster Scalping is a fully automatic trading advisor using two modes for scalping and martingale lovers. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries.

Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at blog . IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller

General Recommendations with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.





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