Hamster Scalping
- Experts
-
Ramil MinniakhmetovRebate is part of the spread, which is returned to you through a partnership company. This allows you to receive additional revenue from trading in the forex market.
To get a refund of the spread -
- Version: 23.0
- Updated: 20 July 2025
- Activations: 5
Hamster Scalping is a fully automatic trading advisor using two modes for scalping and martingale lovers. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries.
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!
Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller
General Recommendations with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.
Input parameters
- Period indicator1 - period of the first indicator;
- Up level - the upper level of the first indicator, above which the EA will open Sell;
- Down Level - the lower level of the first indicator, below which the EA will open Buy;
- Period indicator2 - period of the second indicator;
- From - the lower borders of the range of second indicator values, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;
- To - the upper borders of the range of second indicator values, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;
- Initial lot - initial lot.
- Autolot - enable/disable auto lot calculation.
- Autolot size - amount of the deposit, on which Lot is to be used when Auto lot is enabled.
- Max Lot - maximum lot size for the EA operation.
- Take Profit, points - real take profit in points.
- Stop Loss, points - real stop loss.
- Virtual Take Profit - virtual take profit.
- Option Take Profit - select the take profit operation based on the bar Open / the current price.
- Level of Take Profit - select the take profit calculation based on the breakeven/the last order.
- Virtual Stop Loss - virtual stop loss.
- Option Stop Loss - select the stop loss operation based on the bar Open / the current price.
- Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
- Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
- End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
- Use Wednesday Logics - if true, the EA will not work on Wednesday at night, if false it will work in the normal mode;
- End Time Friday - time to stop trading on Friday;
- Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions;
- Show Statistics - show/hide statistics;
- Show Button Close - enable/disable the button for closing orders.
- Magic EA - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions;
- Take Profit, points - physical take profit;
- Stop Loss, points - physical stop loss;
- FontSize - setting the font size in the panel;
- Close all orders at take or stop - on / off closing both directions simultaneously;
- Imp1DRAW, Imp2DRAW, Imp3DRAW - display news on the chart (enable/disable).
- Pause before (after) a high importance news - news settings.
I have used several robot however found AI Forex Robot the best so far in the market. I will give 5 stars specially for their dedicated duration support like any corporate CS. No robot or any strategy can give 100% results cus every tick has it's own value and affect on the trades. profit/stops are part of the forex.