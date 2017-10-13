Hamster Scalping

4.78

Hamster Scalping is a fully automatic trading advisor using two modes for scalping and martingale lovers. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries.

Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at blog

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller

General Recommendations with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.


Input parameters


  • Period indicator1 - period of the first indicator;
  • Up level - the upper level of the first indicator, above which the EA will open Sell;
  • Down Level - the lower level of the first indicator, below which the EA will open Buy;
  • Period indicator2 - period of the second indicator;
  • From - the lower borders of the range of second indicator values, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;
  • To - the upper borders of the range of second indicator values, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;
  • Initial lot - initial lot.
  • Autolot - enable/disable auto lot calculation.
  • Autolot size - amount of the deposit, on which Lot is to be used when Auto lot is enabled.
  • Max Lot - maximum lot size for the EA operation.
  • Take Profit, points - real take profit in points.
  • Stop Loss, points - real stop loss.
  • Virtual Take Profit - virtual take profit.
  • Option Take Profit - select the take profit operation based on the bar Open / the current price.
  • Level of Take Profit - select the take profit calculation based on the breakeven/the last order.
  • Virtual Stop Loss - virtual stop loss.
  • Option Stop Loss - select the stop loss operation based on the bar Open / the current price.
  • Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
  • Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
  • End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
  • Use Wednesday Logics - if true, the EA will not work on Wednesday at night, if false it will work in the normal mode;
  • End Time Friday - time to stop trading on Friday;
  • Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions;
  • Show Statistics - show/hide statistics;
  • Show Button Close - enable/disable the button for closing orders.
  • Magic EA - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions;
  • Take Profit, points - physical take profit;
  • Stop Loss, points - physical stop loss;
  • FontSize - setting the font size in the panel;
  • Close all orders at take or stop - on / off closing both directions simultaneously;
  • Imp1DRAW, Imp2DRAW, Imp3DRAW - display news on the chart (enable/disable).
  • Pause before (after) a high importance news - news settings.

 

Reviews 292
Ali HB
376
Ali HB 2026.01.23 14:40 
 

I have used several robot however found AI Forex Robot the best so far in the market. I will give 5 stars specially for their dedicated duration support like any corporate CS. No robot or any strategy can give 100% results cus every tick has it's own value and affect on the trades. profit/stops are part of the forex.

Waqas Mehmood
24
Waqas Mehmood 2025.12.12 11:36 
 

The bot is excellent and performs flawlessly. I added my custom settings, and everything works smoothly. The admin support team is responsive, helpful, and quick to assist. Thank you for providing such a reliable and effective solution.

Hieu Tran Trung
1098
Hieu Tran Trung 2025.10.27 10:37 
 

Very good EA!

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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UMBRELLA Description: Umbrella Expert Advisor is a trend-following trading system powered by a proprietary indicator. It incorporates a martingale grid strategy to optimize trade management and positioning. The EA is designed to operate across all currency pairs and timeframes; however, it demonstrates particularly strong performance on highly trending instruments, such as XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. Pairs and Timeframe: This EA works well on xauusd or main currency pairs like eurusd; gbpusd,
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Ali HB
376
Ali HB 2026.01.23 14:40 
 

I have used several robot however found AI Forex Robot the best so far in the market. I will give 5 stars specially for their dedicated duration support like any corporate CS. No robot or any strategy can give 100% results cus every tick has it's own value and affect on the trades. profit/stops are part of the forex.

Waqas Mehmood
24
Waqas Mehmood 2025.12.12 11:36 
 

The bot is excellent and performs flawlessly. I added my custom settings, and everything works smoothly. The admin support team is responsive, helpful, and quick to assist. Thank you for providing such a reliable and effective solution.

Hieu Tran Trung
1098
Hieu Tran Trung 2025.10.27 10:37 
 

Very good EA!

julia
46
julia 2025.10.15 13:36 
 

one of the best EA i ever used. already making money . just take your time and learn and results would be amazing . very good support from Ramil. definitely recommend.

Natthakit Limprasert
401
Natthakit Limprasert 2025.10.06 05:44 
 

I’ve used this EA and blown my account 5 times. I tried using the same capital as the live signal and the recommended amounts (for GOLD, they suggest at least $10,000—better if it’s over $20,000). Even with $100k for GOLD, the account still ends up blown. If you don’t believe me, try it yourself. It blows accounts slowly, but surely. I learned this the hard way.

Junichi Isono
1174
Junichi Isono 2025.08.15 06:51 
 

It was easy to set up because it has the same specifications as Ramil's other EAs. I hope it will steadily increase my profits.

Andre Frisch
98
Andre Frisch 2025.06.17 06:46 
 

easy to use and very quick start

viton777
64
viton777 2025.05.19 16:02 
 

This EA is highly effective—by managing your risk carefully, you can achieve steady and reliable profits!

AWANG BOB
24
AWANG BOB 2025.05.17 01:24 
 

VERY GOOD EA AND BEST PRICE TOO..KEEP IT UP

Anton Karpov
180
Anton Karpov 2025.04.22 17:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Brouk
57
Mohamed Brouk 2025.04.20 03:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fjl111888
63
fjl111888 2025.04.07 15:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Trong Luong Nguyen
283
Trong Luong Nguyen 2025.03.14 05:29 
 

This is one of the best EAs, I have ever used.

Piotr Sowa
54
Piotr Sowa 2025.03.10 20:27 
 

I tested EA and was very pleased. Now EA works on a real account and ....... again I am very pleased. I recommend it like most users.

Chirag
86
Chirag 2025.03.08 21:45 
 

Amazing EA from Ramil this is one of the most successful one and has been there for the longest time. Great strategy for all kinds of market environment. Hats off Ramil !! Ramil has been very kind and responding to queries promptly and give very good support for trouble shooting as well, thank you !

125125
181
125125 2025.02.26 16:39 
 

супер продукт, очень рада его иметь, автор гениален спасибо

Minh Anh Luu
256
Minh Anh Luu 2025.02.12 09:10 
 

What I love most about this EA is its stability and efficiency in managing trades during low-volatility periods. The built-in risk management features ensure that my account remains safe while maximizing potential profits. The developer also provides great support and regular updates, which adds even more value to the purchase

Gary
638
Gary 2025.02.11 15:34 
 

I’ve had this on demo from this morning and it’s already profited 3% it pauses trading during news time I’m pleased with this ea so far and it’s low cost.

Trap Music
247
Trap Music 2025.01.23 15:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rev Anthony William Howells
779
Rev Anthony William Howells 2025.01.20 18:30 
 

Little and often is my trading style, and this EA is working very well. Best on non volatile pairs like GBPAUD, EURAUD. You don't need big moves, stay away from the usual suspects.

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