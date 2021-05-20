RoundLevels MT5
- Indicators
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Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The indicator plots "round" levels, the step of which is specified in the settings.
Perfect as an addition to any trading systems.
Very low price - only $30!
Round levels often become price support or resistance.
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67245
This allows you to either fix a profit, or open a position after a breakdown of the level, work towards a rebound in price.
The indicator will be an excellent tool in a trader's arsenal!