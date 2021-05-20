RoundLevels MT5

The indicator plots "round" levels, the step of which is specified in the settings.

Perfect as an addition to any trading systems.





Very low price - only $30! Round levels often become price support or resistance. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67245





This allows you to either fix a profit, or open a position after a breakdown of the level, work towards a rebound in price.

The indicator will be an excellent tool in a trader's arsenal!







