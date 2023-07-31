Reversal Candles MT5
- Indicators
-
Nguyen Thanh CongEmployed at a large financial institution with a burning desire to conquer the forex market
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 August 2023
Introduction
Reversal Candles is a cutting-edge non-repainting forex indicator designed to predict price reversals with remarkable accuracy through a sophisticated combination of signals.
Signal
Buy when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and an up arrow is painted below it
Sell when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and a down arrow is painted above it
Muito bom indicador. sou grato.