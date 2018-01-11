HMA Color with Alerts MT5

4.77

Hull Moving Average (HMA) is well-deservedly popular among traders because of the effective averaging of market noise and a relatively small delay.

The current MetaTrader 5 version changes its color when the movement direction changes. Sound and text signals are available. It also supports sending email and push messages.

It is possible to trigger a signal on the current incomplete bar, although such a signal may be canceled before completion if conditions are no longer appropriate.

One of the possible HMA indicator applications:

Use two instances of the indicator with different periods on the chart. The small period (approximately from 12 to 25) shows the current timeframe movement, while the large period (approximately from 60 to 120) highlights the trend. A trade is performed when the lower HMA changes its direction towards the higher (older) one.


Parameters

----- HMA settings ----- (HMA indicator parameters):

  • HMA period;
  • HMA averaging method;
  • applied price

--- Notifications/Sounds --- (notifications and sound settings):

  • ON/OFF - Sound when the signal - sound signal;
  • ON/OFF - Alert - signal alert messages;
  • ON/OFF - Mail - send emails;
  • ON/OFF - Push - send push notifications to mobile devices;
  • Sound file on the closed bar - the final signal - sound file name for a final signal (on a closed bar);
  • Sound file on the current bar - the possible signal - sound file name for a preliminary signal (on the current bar);
  • Enable the possible signal on the current bar - enable a preliminary signal on the current incomplete bar
Reviews 79
Mariotoro
50
Mariotoro 2026.08.09 15:42 
 

I like it... Pure and simple. Only one MA for all my needs... Don't need more. Thanks a lot

AlexFFFF
45
AlexFFFF 2026.06.09 04:26 
 

It's a good classic indicator, with a simple interface, but no source code.

Rakish Poulose
240
Rakish Poulose 2026.05.23 08:20 
 

Very good!

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
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5 (3)
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
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4.67 (9)
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Pavel Zamoshnikov
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Market Calculator is a powerful tool that allows you to easily and quickly calculate the main parameters of a trade: Lot size, StopLoss and TakeProfit, as well as estimate the amount of funds (required Margin) to open a position. The program has a very convenient and intuitive control, because implemented in OS Windows style. There are many interesting and handy features - just watch the video: youtu.be/FG2qqTJTIhE All program data are sorted into sections in the form of tabs: " Lot Calculator "
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This is advanced Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe version of the " Candle Pattern Finder " program (search for candlestick patterns based on the book by Gregory L. Morris "Candlesticks charting explained. Timeless techniques for trading stocks and futures" ). This version is implemented as an Expert Advisor-assistant to reduce the load on the terminal. The EA does not trade on its own. The program searches for candlestick patterns for ALL symbols of the "Market Watch" window and for ALL standard
Spread Monitor MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
Indicators
The "Spread Monitor" indicator allows you to analyze the spread change during the day, control the expansion of the spread by your broker and has a number of interesting additional features Choosing a broker with a minimum spread value is very important for the work of night advisors, scalping and intraday trading. However, the MT4 terminal does not store spread data, so the multifunctional "Spread Monitor" indicator will be useful for any intraday trader. Features: The indicator shows the curr
Easy Trend System MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
Indicators
The indicator determines the state of the market (trend or flat) using the upgraded Bollinger Bands of higher timeframes and colors the bars in trend/flat colors. The indicator also gives signals (arrow on the chart + Sound and notification to Mail, Push): signal at the beginning of every new trend; signal inside the trend (entry at the end of the correction) Signals are never redrawn! How to use the indicator? The indicator works very well intraday. When using the indicator for intraday (TF M
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Mariotoro
50
Mariotoro 2026.08.09 15:42 
 

I like it... Pure and simple. Only one MA for all my needs... Don't need more. Thanks a lot

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2026.08.09 18:32
Thank you!
AlexFFFF
45
AlexFFFF 2026.06.09 04:26 
 

It's a good classic indicator, with a simple interface, but no source code.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2026.06.21 14:48
Thank you!
Rakish Poulose
240
Rakish Poulose 2026.05.23 08:20 
 

Very good!

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2026.05.25 13:17
Thank you!
KB00
186
KB00 2026.05.06 09:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MARIO
25
MARIO 2026.03.17 13:04 
 

Good!

cham
924
cham 2025.12.23 19:26 
 

уже пробую применить

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2025.12.23 19:37
Благодарю вас за использование! Индикатор Халла, на мой взгляд, лучше других скользящих средних описывает движение цены - хорошо сглаживает рыночный шум с минимальным запаздыванием.
cc93437344col
24
cc93437344col 2025.12.12 16:16 
 

hola, felicitar y agradecer a su creador , un producto tan bueno al alcance de todos , y a mis amigos traders no busquen mas , no encontraran algo mejor.

TheepicBrain
35
TheepicBrain 2025.10.31 05:30 
 

Really great product, especially when you use it with the Stochastic indicator for overbought and oversold positions, it helps to filter out false signals if you are using the HMA on the lower values. and gives good confluence for my strategy

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2025.11.01 17:53
Thank you very much!
Benjamin Afedzie
4109
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:39 
 

great product

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2025.07.07 11:05
Thank you!
emma1122
14
emma1122 2025.04.22 06:58 
 

very very helpful thanks

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2025.04.23 07:32
Thank you!
Respol
107
Respol 2025.03.12 16:14 
 

Великолепный индикатор, главное, с добавлением алерта

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2025.03.14 08:04
Спасибо!
HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2025.03.03 07:24 
 

Very usefull tool. many Thanks

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2025.03.06 06:13
Thank you!
mmswe
461
mmswe 2024.12.16 03:48 
 

You are such a kind-hearted giving free tools while others are selling! This indicator show the trend changes to help traders see the trend. Best use with other indicator combines to trade. Just missing to display the Higher Period HMA such as 55 or 100 on the same indicator, please allow to add 2 HMA period

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.12.16 17:30
Thank you for your high rating! Work with several timeframes is implemented in the "Double HMA MTF for MT5" paid indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53570
Yusrezal Ramdzan
137
Yusrezal Ramdzan 2024.11.04 02:38 
 

Approved, recommended and endorsed for use by ProfipipsHunter FX System , the trend is your friend.

bph
282
bph 2024.10.09 15:28 
 

Very good, thanks

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.10.11 14:47
Thank you!
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
154401
Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.28 19:30 
 

Muito bom mesmo, parabéns ao criador

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.09.30 20:12
Thank you!
AYAaa
115
AYAaa 2024.06.24 04:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.06.25 20:04
Thank you!
Seth Tetteh
2746
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 22:48 
 

nice one

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.04.30 18:48
Thank you! Let the indicator help you make a profit.
Zitro2005 Ortiz
22
Zitro2005 Ortiz 2024.02.23 16:22 
 

Muy buen indicador, lo recomiendo

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.02.26 09:03
Thank you!
Jerrycuellar
134
Jerrycuellar 2024.01.27 13:20 
 

Te de muy buenas ganancias por la gran ventaja que te da en el cambio de colores. Y hace que tú sl y tp funcionen mejor gracias

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.01.30 10:12
Thank you!
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