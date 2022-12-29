Menora Indicator
- Indicators
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Arnold KurapaArnold Kurapa is a Zimbabwean forex trader and computer programmer. Started his trading career in 2019. He is the founder of MenoraFx Trading group. He was introduced to computer programming as an elective course at Cyprus International University in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). His
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 10 September 2023
1] 3 output signals
a) Slow Moving Average with color change - The MA has a non-repaint color change, which makes it perfect for entry signals.
b) Fast Moving Average (the original Magic Trend line) - Gives a signal from a combination of other indicators. It repaints and is perfect to use as an exit signal. Can only be used as an entry signal in combination with the slow MA. Green color = buy, red color = sell, white color = no signal.
2] Trend Strength Display
Displays whether the trend is strong or weak. Most profitable and volatile opportunities take place when the trend strength is strong.
3] Trading Sessions Display
Displays the names of the trading sessions that are open at the current time. Displays 5 trading sessions: New York, London, Sydney, Tokyo, and Frankfurt.
4] Account and Symbol Info Display
Displays the Account name, broker name, account type, margin level, balance, equity, open profits, server date and time, local time, and Symbol spread.
5] User-friendly
simple and easy to use.
Please can you please add push Notifications to Phone