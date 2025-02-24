Gann Bar Counting - Identifies the Candle Sequence

Description:

The "Gann Bar Counting" indicator is designed to identify bullish and bearish candle sequences according to the Gann counting methodology. This approach helps detect continuation or reversal patterns, providing a clear view of the market structure.

Indicator Conditions:

Bullish Sequence: A green dot is placed above the candle if:

The current high is greater than the high of the previous candle.

The current low is greater than the low of the previous candle.

Bearish Sequence: A red dot is placed below the candle if:

The current low is lower than the low of the previous candle.

The current high is lower than the high of the previous candle.

Other Conditions: If none of the previous conditions are met, the indicator replicates the last drawn dot (green or red) adjusting it to the new candle.

Key Features:

Clear visual identification: Displays green dots above bullish candles and red dots below bearish candles, making it easy to read price sequences.

Automatic pattern detection: The indicator analyzes real-time price conditions and marks changes in market structure.

The indicator analyzes real-time price conditions and marks changes in market structure. Adaptability to any time frame: Works on all timeframes (M1, M5, H1, D1, etc.) and any available financial asset on MetaTrader 5.

Easy Interpretation:

Green dot: The price is forming a bullish sequence (each high and low is higher than the previous one).

Red dot: The price is forming a bearish sequence (each high and low is lower than the previous one).

Recommended Use:

Identify potential entry points in the direction of the prevailing trend.

Confirm breakouts or continuations of patterns.

Complement trading strategies based on technical analysis.

Advantages of the "Gann Bar Counting" Indicator:

Enhances the interpretation of price structures.

Facilitates decision-making in trend and reversal trading.

Ideal for traders who follow Gann methodologies or price action strategies.



