Gann Bar Counting

Gann Bar Counting - Identifies the Candle Sequence

Description:
The "Gann Bar Counting" indicator is designed to identify bullish and bearish candle sequences according to the Gann counting methodology. This approach helps detect continuation or reversal patterns, providing a clear view of the market structure.

Indicator Conditions:

Bullish Sequence: A green dot is placed above the candle if:

  • The current high is greater than the high of the previous candle.
  • The current low is greater than the low of the previous candle.

Bearish Sequence: A red dot is placed below the candle if:

  • The current low is lower than the low of the previous candle.
  • The current high is lower than the high of the previous candle.

Other Conditions: If none of the previous conditions are met, the indicator replicates the last drawn dot (green or red) adjusting it to the new candle.

Key Features:

  • Clear visual identification: Displays green dots above bullish candles and red dots below bearish candles, making it easy to read price sequences.
  • Automatic pattern detection: The indicator analyzes real-time price conditions and marks changes in market structure.
  • Adaptability to any time frame: Works on all timeframes (M1, M5, H1, D1, etc.) and any available financial asset on MetaTrader 5.

Easy Interpretation:

  • Green dot: The price is forming a bullish sequence (each high and low is higher than the previous one).
  • Red dot: The price is forming a bearish sequence (each high and low is lower than the previous one).

Recommended Use:

  • Identify potential entry points in the direction of the prevailing trend.
  • Confirm breakouts or continuations of patterns.
  • Complement trading strategies based on technical analysis.

Advantages of the "Gann Bar Counting" Indicator:

  • Enhances the interpretation of price structures.
  • Facilitates decision-making in trend and reversal trading.
  • Ideal for traders who follow Gann methodologies or price action strategies.


More from author
Market Cycle and Trading Sessions
Maximiliano Frisione Figueroa
5 (1)
Indicators
Market Cycle and Trading Sessions Indicator Introducing our Market Cycle and Trading Sessions Indicator, a tool designed to provide you with a comprehensive view of the financial market like never before. Observe the market's pulse with our exclusive indicator. Gain a deep understanding of market phases, from accumulation to distribution, to make informed, strategic decisions with a high probability. What makes our indicator? 1. Date Range for Calculations: Customize the start and end dates
FREE
Bar Sequential
Maximiliano Frisione Figueroa
Indicators
This indicator can help you clearly identify trend changes in both bullish and bearish markets. The indicator compares the closing price of the last candle with the closing price of the candle "X" periods ago (input parameter). In an uptrend, an initial number '1' is plotted if a candle closes higher than the closing of a candle "X" periods ago. In a downtrend, an initial number '1' is plotted if a candle closes below the closing of a candle "X" periods ago. Subsequent numbers are plotted when e
FREE
Filter:
andreimrsn
20
andreimrsn 2025.02.26 08:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review