Pro intraday indicator MQL5

Hello ,

In order to trade safely at Forex; all you need is the "Pro intraday trading MQL5" indicator.
This indicator analyzes the "lowest and highest value of the day" of this instrument in the time periods you have set, declares the "safe Buy/Sell" scores and gives you the "target price" on the live chart.

It offers Buy 1- Buy 2- Buy 3 as secure points of sale.
It offers Sales 1 - Sales 2 - Sales 3 as secure sales points.
According to your risk analysis, do fateful work within these channels.

Display Settings :

The following are the Youtube videos!

İndicator Settings
Sell Profile Buy Profile intraday/scalp Profile
Period analysis   22  22  22
Data Type ( Tavsiyem günlük kullanılmasıdır ancak diğer zaman dilimleri de mevcuttur) 1 Day 1 Day 1 Day
According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Buy Zone % (Güvenli alım bölgesi başlangıç % ile)  150 80 100
According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Buy Zone % (Güvenli alım bölgesi bitiş % ile) 200 150 150
According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Sell Zone % (Güvenli satış bölgesi başlangıç % ile) 80 150 100
According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Sell Zone % (Güvenli satış bölgesi bitiş % ile) 150 200 150



Video Pro intraday indicator MQL5
